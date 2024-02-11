Dead Cells Support to End Following Next Update

It's the end of an era for Dead Cells. All the way back in 2017, Motion Twin first released its roguelike game Dead Cells in early access. The following year, Dead Cells reached its 1.0 launch and has continued to be updated since. Some of these expansions have been massive ones, with last year's Return to Castlevania DLC crossing over with the legendary Konami franchise. Now, after such a long period of continuous support, Motion Twin has announced that it's time to leave Dead Cells in the past.

In a new update message shared on Steam, Motion Twin informed players that it's preparing to close up shop on Dead Cells. Specifically, it was said that work on the title will come to an end once Update 35 rolls out. Currently, Motion Twin doesn't have a release date for Update 35, but the studio said that it's working hard to finish the final content patch. Conversely, Update 34 is still slated to come to mobile devices and will be releasing later this year.

"Update 35 for Dead Cells marks the end of our creative journey on the game," Motion Twin said in its announcement. "After an incredible 5-year collaboration in bringing additional content to Dead Cells' live-ops, Evil Empire will be pursuing new adventures and we can't wait to see what they come up next. This comes after much reflection, especially following the awesome success of the Return to Castlevania DLC last year."

"Our commitment to avoiding the 'more of the same' trap and keeping Dead Cells fresh and original has led us to this point; as we've seen with other long-running series, it's crucial not to overextend and risk diminishing the unique charm that makes Dead Cells special to us all," the statement continued. "This change explains the recent quiet period on updates, as concluding such a partnership required careful planning to ensure a smooth process for everyone, including the community. As always, we will of course continue to find solutions to make sure that all quality of life issues and bugs are properly fixed across all platforms to provide a worthy experience to all of you."

While it might be disappointing to see that Dead Cells is reaching the end of its life, this move isn't necessarily a shocking one. Generally speaking, most video games don't receive ongoing support for seven years, which means that Dead Cells lasted far longer than many surely expected when it first launched. Moving forward, Motion Twin has already announced its next project, Windblown, which will be the company's next major focus.