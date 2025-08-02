Forgotten 2008 RPG Getting a Remaster Later This Year

A forgotten RPG from 2008 is getting a new remaster this year, courtesy of developer SparklingBit and publisher THQ Nordic. The former is notably set to debut with the release, and take those on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back 17 years to the era of the Xbox 360 and PS3. And this is going to happen sometime later this year in Q4 2025, which is to say sometime between the start of October and the end of December of this year.

The game in question is Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, originally released by Ascaron and Deep Silver. A sequel, prequel to 2004’s Sacred, it earned mixed reviews upon release and didn’t seemingly light the world on fire. Yet, in 2014 it got a sequel itself in the form of Sacred 3, which capped the series in underwhelming fashion. Suffice to say, it is surprising to see Sacred 2 getting a remaster in 2025.

This new release will include all expansion content, “smoother” and “more responsive” combat, modern UI, enhanced textures, new lighting effects, and view distance. Weirdly though, only the PC version will support multiplayer. The console versions will be single-player only.

“Ancaria stands on the brink,” reads an official description of the game. “T-Energy, the mysterious power source that once brought prosperity, now fuels corruption, conflict, and chaos. In the midst of war and betrayal, six heroes rise—each with their own fate, abilities, and path through a living, breathing open world.”

Play video

The official description of the game continues: “In this remaster of the beloved action RPG Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, players return to a massive fantasy realm filled with hundreds of quests, dangerous dungeons, and unique combat arts to master. Battle monstrous creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and shape your character through loot, leveling, and deep customization. With refined combat mechanics, a modern user interface, full controller support, and all expansions included, the remaster brings new life to a fan-favorite—whether you’re revisiting Ancaria or setting foot in it for the first time. Forge your legend. The fate of Ancaria awaits.”

Right now, there is no word of how much this remaster will cost when it releases. And right now there is no word of any other remasters from the series.