Pokemon Go Adds More Regional Variants with Next Gen 9 Debut (But It Could Be Worse)

For many Pokemon Go fans, it’s all about 2026 Go Fest right now. The first two in-person events in Tokyo and Chicago have come and gone, with Copenhagen’s turn coming up soon. But before Pokemon Go Fest Global 2026 on July 11th, players finally have another major event to look forward to. Niantic recently dropped the details for the Flying Taxi event, which takes place from June 23rd to June 29th. It will add a new debut Pokemon for players to hunt down, but there’s a catch. Some forms will be region-exclusive.

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The Flying Taxi event will add Paldean parrot Pokemon Squawkabilly. Introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, this Pokemon serves as the go-to Flying Taxi service. It also has 4 different color variants, spawning in Green, Blue, Yellow, and White. Naturally, that means Pokemon Go decided to go ahead and introduce it as another region-exclusive spawn. When it arrives in Pokemon Go on June 23rd, Squawkabilly will join the likes of Flabebe and Oricorio, with certain forms only available in certain areas. Here’s what you need to know to add this Paldean debut to your Pokemon Go dex.

How to Get All Squawkabilly Variants in Pokemon Go

Courtesy of Niantic

First, the best news about this Pokemon Go debut. Squawkabilly will spawn in the wild, meaning you’ll be able to get one just by exploring. During its debut Flying Taxi event from June 23rd to June 29th, Squawkabilly will also be a reward encounter for Field Research tasks. That means it won’t be quite as tricky to find as Egg or Raid-exclusive debuts. However, you’ll only be able to get certain forms depending on where you’re located.

In total, Squawkabilly has 4 variants in Pokemon Go, just as it does in Scarlet & Violet. Here are all of the forms and how to find them:

Global Squawkabilly Spawns (available worldwide): Yellow Plumage and White Plumage

Yellow Plumage and White Plumage Eastern Hemisphere Squawkabilly Spawns: Green Plumage

Green Plumage Western Hemisphere Squawkabilly Spawns: Blue Plumage

Finding Yellow Plumage and White Plumage Squawkabilly in the wild should be easy enough, especially during the Flying Taxi event. Those spawns are available worldwide. However, the Green Plumage variant will only spawn in the Eastern Hemisphere. Those in the Western Hemisphere, on the other hand, will be able to find Blue Plumage Squawkabilly.

Honestly, having 2 out of 4 variants available globally isn’t too bad. That means players will really only need to find a Remote Trade partner for the one variant that doesn’t spawn in their region. Compared to some hard-to-find Pokemon variants, that’s really not as bad as it could be. If you haven’t yet, now might be the time to find a Pokemon Go friend in your opposite hemisphere so you can work your way to Forever Friends and remote trade the upcoming Squawkabilly variants.

Can Squawkabilly Be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

While some recent Pokemon Go debuts have been Shiny at the start, that won’t be the case with Squawkabilly. There are 4 unique color variants, depending on your location, but there won’t be any Shiny versions available when the Pokemon debuts.

Squawkabilly also doesn’t have an evolved form. So, there’s no Shiny hunting or evolving to tick off your list for this latest new Pokemon added to Pokemon Go. Instead, the Flying Taxi event will be about chasing down those regional variants as wild encounters and Field Research rewards.

Are you excited to have another in-game Pokemon Go event to look forward to before Global Go Fest in July? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!