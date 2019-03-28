Rumor: Huge ‘Borderlands 3’ Leak Unveils Story Details, Vault Hunters, and More

Gearbox Software unveiled quite the teaser for a Borderlands game earlier, which has led to a whirlwind of speculation. While it isn’t exactly clear if the video is a preview of things to come in Borderlands 3, what has been made absolutely clear is that there is mayhem ahead. Of course, it could be a teaser for something completely different in the wild world of Pandora, but we just won’t know until Gearbox takes to PAX East during their panel on Thursday, March 28th. That said, a recent leak may or may not have unveiled a plethora of details regarding the next franchise installment.

Before we dive into this, it is worth noting that the leak comes from a user on 4chan, and while there have been some credible leaks to come from the website’s users before, it is still advised that you stock up on salt before we jump in. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s begin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the leak, Borderlands 3 is set to take place five years after the events of Borderlands 2. Tiny Tina, who will now be an adult, and Patricia Tannis are said to be featured, with many other characters returning as well, including the likes of Handsome Jack, who will be an AI this time around.

The leak also lines up with a previous leak when it comes to the Vault Hunters that will be featured in Borderlands 3. There is Flak the Beastmaster, who can summon creatures to fight alongside him, an “older male like Batman” that uses tech and money to fight enemies, a melee-heavy Siren character similar to Brick in many ways, and the female Valdof character seen in the tech demo from 2017. You can read more about them right here.

The NPCs featured in the game will be able to revive players if they are close enough, and the guns will have changeable parts, which will likely cut down on the weapon looting in the franchise that is known for its abundance of weapon looting. The leak then goes on to say that the main protagonists in Borderlands 3 will be the Calypso Twins, who are a female Siren and a Siren-like male. They are the head of a cult known as The Children of the Vault.

Players will be able to travel to different planets, according to the leak. One such planet is Promethea, which has been a rather major part of the Borderlands lore. Pandora, of course, will be featured in the game as well. Then again, all of this could end up being false, but just won’t know until Gearbox tells us. As always, make sure the salt is handy.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe any part of the leak, or does all of it sound a bit far fetched? How many Borderlands games do you think Gearbox has planned to reveal? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!