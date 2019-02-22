Rumor: Next Xbox Specs Revealed, Anaconda and Lockhart

The rumor mill is in full swing, and with so much talk gearing up towards what the next generation of gaming consoles will have to offer, we’ve got our first look at what could very well be the specs for Microsoft‘s upcoming Xbox Anaconda and Lockhart.

According to a recent report from French site JeuxVideo, the below are the specs shared for what the two systems Microsoft has to reveal at this year’s E3 will offer players:

Xbox Lockhart specs

CPU: Custom 8 Cores – 16 zen threads 2

GPU: Custom NAVI 4+ Teraflops

RAM: 12GB of GDDR6 memory

Storage: 1TB NVMe 1 + GB / s SSD hard drive

CPU: Custom 8 Cores – 16 zen threads 2

GPU: Custom NAVI 12+ Teraflops

RAM: 16GB of GDDR6 memory

Storage: 1TB NVMe 1 + GB / s SSD hard drive

According to the same report, both systems, with the Lockhart being the cheaper of the two, will be revealed during E3 2019 and launched in 2020 with Gears 5 and Halo Infinite as launch titles.

The 2020 date has been the window shared the most by analysts such as Lewis Ward from IDC who previously mentioned the same date. “Not if 2019 gets a modest hardware refresh, as I expect from Microsoft and Sony, and sees a middle-of-the-road slate of AAA exclusives,” Ward told GamingBolt when asked about a potential 2019 reveal. “If the plan is to give this assumed hardware refresh two years of runway before next-gen systems arrive, then 2020’s E3 is when Sony and Microsoft will be unveiling their new systems.”

As great as those specs seem, it’s important to take all unofficial reports with a grain of salt until Microsoft makes the big reveal. Still, this has been a resource with many accurate tid-bits in the past, so it’s worth considering the possibility that the above specs are accurate.

What are you hoping to see from the next generations from Microsoft and Sony? Are you excited to see what the future has in store, or not quite ready to part with this gen?

