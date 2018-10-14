Rumor: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Will Only Take 50GB of Space on PS4

Update: The source who said they know the file size for Red Dead Redemption 2 is now saying that their claim of a 50GB file size was not true.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the sequel many fans of the Wild West have been waiting for and with so many games coming out – some even at a whopping 100GB download – a new rumor is saying that Red Dead Redemption 2 will only require 50GB on the PlayStation 4 with a 3GB patch. What makes this interesting is that this directly contradicts a previous report.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEAK: Red Dead Redemption 2 is apparently 50GB in size with a 3GB patch on a regular PlayStation 4. pic.twitter.com/JZEPjNFXQt — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 11, 2018

The leak comes from the folks over at RockstarIntel and probably comes as a relief to many when looking at their PlayStation systems. Especially so when it was recently revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 would require 100GB of free space.

That, and the earlier report that Re Dead Redemption 2 would require over 105GB of free space, a report that came from this same source. RockstarIntel even addressed this contradiction in their comment section:

The 105GB report is just an exaggerated number to make sure you have enough space – companies do it all the time. PS4 Pro and normal PS4 won’t have much difference between them. — Red Dead News • RockstarINTEL.com (@RDonlineNews) October 11, 2018

Yet, many were still not convinced:

I think it will be 100 to install, but when the install is finished the playstation will delete 50gb. So it will only take up 50gb storage when the install is done. — Viktor Samuelsson (@Hunterwike) October 11, 2018

We’ve reached out to Rockstar for comment.

Want even more Red Dead Redemption 2 in your life? Feel free to check out our Game Hub here to learn even more about the open-world adventure coming October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. For more information on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.

“After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”