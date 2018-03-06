Rumor: SoulCalibur VI Will Feature The Witcher’s Geralt

This morning it’s being reported that everyone’s favorite monster slayer, Geralt of Rivia, will be a featured guest character in SoulCalibur VI. This report actually comes to us in a couple of separate parts which, when pieced together, paint a pretty interesting picture. We’ll start off with what we know. CD Projekt Red’s community lead Marcin Momot is teasing Geralt in another game. Check out his tweet from this morning:

What if Geralt was going to step out of the @witchergame for the very first time to make an appearance in one of the upcoming games later this year? pic.twitter.com/dMTn1Im6HD — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 6, 2018

Considering The Witcher’s tremendous success in the West, the tweet obviously set the internet ablaze with speculation. Not long after the tweet was published, we came across this report from Let’s Play Video Games, which is stating with a degree of certainty that the mystery game is indeed SoulCalibur VI. Joe Parlock claims in their report that sources reached out to LPVG earlier with this information, and Momot’s tweet was the corroboration that they had been waiting for.

“A few weeks ago,” the report reads, “anonymous sources contacted LPVG with this information. However, while we have vetted the sources to be legitimate, acquiring the further evidence required for publication proved difficult. Until today, that is.”

Parlock also points out that Bandai Namco and CD Projekt Red have joined forces in the past. Bandai Namco handled distribution for The Witcher 3 in Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, so there have been more than enough handshakes and how-do-you-dos between them in the past.

Plus, it goes without saying that Geralt is a pretty snug fit in the SoulCalibur universe. Like Tekken, SoulCalibur has always loosened its grip on canon and lore when it comes to guest characters, and at this point pretty much anything goes. We’ve seen far stranger characters appear in SoulCaliburs past, and Geralt honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise. His inclusion would be incredibly exciting, though, and we can think of no better time to release his character trailer than during E3!

If that’s the case, then we don’t have long to wait, and this rumor will be either confirmed or cleared up very shortly. Stay tuned!