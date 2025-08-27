5 MMOs From the 2000s That Are Still Thriving With Dedicated Fans

The 2000s were a golden era for massively multiplayer online games. The MMOs of this time represented a time when gamers could log in and escape into vast and persistent worlds filled with adventure, competition, and social connection. While many MMOs of this era have faded into obscurity and seen their player base abandon them, a handful are still going strong thanks to dedicated and loving fans. These MMOs not only survived, but are thriving. Nostalgia, continued support, and strong communities are the reasons why players continue to log into these MMOs even two decades after their release.

The success of these MMOs shows the power of a loyal fan base. Players have formed lasting bonds with the game, the developer, and their fellow players. Compelling worlds, with new expansions and events, have kept these games alive. Consistent vision and a commitment to giving players a home show these MMOs are here to stay, even in an era where many online games vanish within years or months. Here’s a look at five MMOs from the 2000s that are still alive with dedicated communities.

1) World of Warcraft – 2004

image courtesy of blizzard.

World of Warcraft is no doubt the most well-known MMO in gaming. Blizzard’s flagship title has stood the test of time and is still receiving new content even after two decades. These regular expansions are just one reason World of Warcraft has maintained its loyal fan base. Seasonal events, ongoing quality-of-life improvements, and an ever-expanding lore keep players coming back year after year. It also has something for every type of player. Epic storytelling, raid challenges, and PvP arenas are just some of the most popular content. With Midnight set to release in 2026, this iconic MMO doesn’t appear to be going anywhere and will continue to draw in new players.

2) Neverwinter – 2003

Image courtesy of cryptic studios.

Dungeons and Dragons is at an all-time high in popularity, but Neverwinter predated this surge in fans. It originally launched as a tabletop-inspired MMO, but has since relaunched as an action-oriented experience set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. While it had a dedicated fan base already, the relaunch saw an increase in players in 2013. Neverwinter is known for its cinematic storytelling, dungeon crawling, and cooperative gameplay. The streamlined MMO mechanics make it an excellent way to get into Dungeons and Dragons, with many players turning to the TTRPG after playing Neverwinter.

3) EVE Online – 2003

image courtesy of ccp games.

EVE Online is unique among MMOs, especially during this time, as many opted for a fantasy world story rather than sci-fi like CCP Games did. One of its appeals is the player-driven complex economy that fuels and shapes the massive space fleet battles, trading, and more. Political intrigue dominates the community. Clans and guilds make tactical decisions on when to battle, and these battles can cause the loss of ships worth incredible amounts of money. It does have a steep learning curve, but the emphasis on collaboration leads to high engagement and teamwork. EVE Online has led to some of the greatest and most memorable stories in gaming, and with continued expansions, there may be even more to come.

4) Guild Wars 1 – 2005

image courtesy of ArenaNet

Despite a sequel, Guild Wars still maintains a dedicated player base. It may not see the numbers that other MMOs see, but there is no denying the love fans have for this game. It became popular due to offering a buy-to-play model rather than one based on subscriptions. This offered a self-paced experience and did not force the player to rush month-to-month. PvP tournaments still run to this day, and the various campaigns offer more content to enjoy. Despite its age, Guild Wars still holds up, and it is easy to see why players still jump into this classic title rather than opting for Guild Wars 2.

5)Runescape – 2001

image courtesy of jagex.

Runescape is a household name in gaming and one of the first MMOs to gain mainstream popularity. It embodies nostalgia, even with the rerelease of Old School Runescape. It still receives support to this day. Polls, updates, seasonal events, and more continue to give the community content. It offers open-ended skill progression not seen in many MMOs as well as a player-driven economy. The community behind Old School Runescape is passionate and the developer constantly communicates. Old School Runescape serves as a pinnacle for what MMOs should aim for, even as Runescape: Dragonwilds grows in popularity.

Even as the gaming industry pushes graphics and new live-service and MMOs get released, these MMOs from the 2000s prove that heart and community matter just as much as technical innovation. Their longevity isn’t just a testament to solid design. These MMOs reflect the passionate players who continue to log in and keep them alive. Each game has carved out a lasting space in the MMO landscape thanks to nostalgic veterans and new adventurers discovering it for the first time. This is the true magic of MMOs and why these games remain popular today, so many years later.