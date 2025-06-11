RuneScape: Dragonwilds Unveils New Expanded Roadmap (And It’s Looking Good)

When RuneScape: Dragonwilds shadow dropped, it did so with a rough Early Access roadmap already in place. Since then, Jagex has given us a few more previews at what they’ve got in store for future updates. So, it’s about time we got a new, updated Early Access roadmap for RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Today, Jagex unveiled a new updated roadmap that clarifies the team’s plans going forward. This includes more frequent communication about what the developer is working on and a new, updated plan for Dragonwilds in Early Access and beyond.

Recently, Jagex set the release date for the first major RuneScape: Dragonwilds update since launch. With the 0.8 update set for June 17th, Jagex apparently felt it was time to throw a whole bunch of other dates at the fans. The expanded roadmap includes the path to the first named free update, Fellhollow, which arrives in December of this year. Then, it guides us through the 1.0 launch, now scheduled for Q3 2026. To get a visual peek at what’s in store, check out the updated RuneScape: Dragonwilds Early Access Roadmap below:

The updated Early Access roadmap for RuneScape: Dragonwilds

As you can see, there’s some good stuff headed our way for RuneScape: Dragonwilds. But most of it is honestly still a ways off. Let’s dig into the updated roadmap to help temper our expectations for the future of Dragonwilds.

What’s Next for RuneScape: Dragonwilds

My first takeaway from the new roadmap is that the ranged skill will be added on September 9th with the 0.9 update. With a date set for 0.8 just yesterday, I wasn’t quite expecting an exact timeline for the next patch so soon. And yet, here we are. We haven’t heard too much more about what’s coming with that ranged skill update in September just yet, but it’s good to know Jagex feels firm enough in their plans to put a number on it.

From there, the roadmap digs into several bigger, named updates for RuneScape: Dragonwilds. Formally referred to by the team as expansions, these content updates bring in new regions and a bigger influx of new features. For many gamers, these content updates with new content are the ones to watch. After all, new skill trees are cool, but they don’t necessarily expand on what gamers can do in the game in a major way.

By contrast, the named updates look poised to add new skills alongside additional content for gamers to delve into. Here’s what we know about these upcoming RuneScape: Dragonwilds content updates so far.

Battle will get more intense in runescape: dragonwilds updates

Expansion 1: Fellhollow

This update adds a region with a terrifying new undead blue dragon at its helm. Along with the new Fellhollow region, this update will add:

New Soul-rift status effect

Lesser Green Dragon mini-bosses

Core Gear Progression for Steel Armor, Green Dragonhide, and Splitbark Armor

New Scimatar weapon

New Questline

Farming Skill

Expansion 2: Dowdun Reach

With this expansion, RuneScape: Dragonwilds will get another new region with an abandoned Black Knight stronghold full of rare resources and ancient battlegrounds.

Lesser Blue Dragon mini-bosses

Core Gear Progression for Mithril Armor, Blue Dragonhide Armor, and Mystic Robes

New vault-based exploration system

New lore tied to Zamorak and the fall of the Black Knights

Fishing Skill

Expansion 3: Umbral Sands

A new, harshly sunlit area arrives with this expansion. This region has a cursed tower and a terrifying new red dragon overlord.

Lesser Red Dragon mini-bosses

New Heat survival mechanic with sun and shade effects

Core Gear Progression for Adamant Armor, Red Dragonhide Armor, and Infinity Robes

A narrative arc that expands ancient Dragonkin history alongside another iconic RuneScape character.

Prayer Skill

Expansion 4: Scorned Wilderness

Yet another new land arrives with this expansion, featuring a five-headed black dragon boss called the Godeater. This one sounds like a big, epic addition that really fleshes out the story and gets Dragonwilds ready for its 1.0 release.

New elite “brutal” dragons of all types, including lesser black dragons

Core Gear Progression for Rune Armor, Black Dragonhide Armor, and Wild Knight Robes

Rare resources, base-building, and the race for runite

A climactic narrative finale told through NPCs quests, including the debut of another iconic RuneScape character .

Agility Skill

From there, Dragonwilds will hit its 1.0 release in Q3 2026. After that, Jagex has its eyes set on more platform releases through the end of the year. Along the way, more optimizations and fixes for existing content will be folded into these updates, as well. For the full, nitty-gritty details, check out the “Our Vision for the Future” post from Creative Director Mod Rook and Exectuive Producer Mod Dutch.