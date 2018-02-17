Runner 3 Devs Confirm Submission to Nintendo, Tease Release Dates

Runner3 has been in development for a while, but it looks like this amazing side-scroller, which boasts the voice talents of Super Mario legend Charles Martinet, is on its way to release. The devs updated fans this week with news on the title’s official submission to Nintendo, and what they expect (or hope) to do next.

There’s a new post up on the Runner3 devlog! We give you an update on the game’s status, share some new screenshots, and more! https://t.co/ewpP0Ybdm1 pic.twitter.com/SOe6wx1UoW — Choice Provisions (@TotallyChoice) February 15, 2018

Unfortunately, until this approval happens (or doesn’t — but hopefully it does), the developers can’t determine an official release date for the game. “We know how eager many of you are to hear a release date from us. Trust us, we’re just as eager to share one with you,” the blog post reads. “But as exciting as it is for the game to be in Nintendo’s hands finally, it also means the ball is currently in their court. Once their testing has concluded, however, we’ll be able to get things rolling on the physical version and figure out when the release date will be. “

Runner 3 is the third installment in the BIT.TRIP.RUNNER franchise, which kicked off back in 2010. The arcade-style side scroller is an exciting rhythm game that gets harder with every beat. For now, fans of the franchise will have to wait just a little while longer — butat the very least, the future looks bright, and the devs seem like they’re hopeful they’ll get approval.