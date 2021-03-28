Rust Video Reveals New Gameplay Feature Coming Next Update

✖

The popular video game Rust appears to be set to add a new feature for gestures with its upcoming content patch on April 1st. Facepunch Studios producer Alistair McFarlane recently shared a video of the gestures in action, including things like clapping and pointing, while noting that while the date of expected release might sound like a joke, it is not.

According to McFarlane, pressing B will open the larger menu for various gestures. Gestures and emotes themselves are not entirely new, it should be noted, but the menu and some of them appear to be the new bit that's being added. Previously, players were able to bind various emotes themselves, but the new menu should make things much easier for anyone that cares to communicate this way with others.

Gestures will be on Staging in an hour~ for testing and feedback. Will be included in Rust content patch on April 1st (not an April fools) pic.twitter.com/6zyTCrmVaN — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) March 24, 2021

It is worth noting that the new gestures menu isn't the only addition that has been revealed for the next content patch. Rust will also be adding a way to play cards while betting scrap. It's just another thing to do in Rust, which already has plenty to do. It's hard to say when exactly folks will find the time to play cards, but it's nice to have the option.

The popular video game Rust is set to launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 21st. It will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility. It is currently available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular survival video game right here.

What do you think about the new gestures? Are you excited to check out the console version of the title when it releases?