Rust Surprises Players With New Gameplay Addition

✖

Rust has added one of its best gameplay additions yet, though right now it's not available for all players on PC. Over on Twitter, producer on the game, Alistair McFarlane has revealed that part of April's content update will include the addition of in-game poker, which is currently available for testing on the staging branch.

For now, it remains to be seen how extensive and well-realized the poker minigame will be, but after Red Dead Redemption 2, many have been itching for more poker in games. And as you would expect, Rust has gone the extra mile to create its own cards, giving the experience a nice injection of flavor.

Below, you can check out how it all looks, in-game, courtesy of McFarlane:

A new way to lose everything you own in Rust! pic.twitter.com/O3maILk0rL — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) March 23, 2021

Right now, there's no exact word of when April's update will release and add poker to the game for all players. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Rust is available via the PC, and right now, only the PC. However, the game is scheduled to hit PS4 and Xbox One sometime this spring, and is currently playable on console via closed beta.

"The only aim in Rust is to survive," reads an official pitch of the game. "To do this you will need to overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst, and cold. Build a fire. Build a shelter. Kill animals for meat. Protect yourself from other players, and kill them for meat. Create alliances with other players and form a town. Do whatever it takes to survive."

For more coverage on Rust and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: