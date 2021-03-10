Rust: Devastating Fire Results in Total Loss of Over 20 Servers

✖

A serious fire at a facility run by cloud computing company OVH yesterday has resulted in the complete loss of 25 EU servers for the popular survival video game Rust. Developer Facepunch Studios announced late last night that the servers were affected by the fire with an update just hours ago that the data was "a total loss of the affected EU servers" from the fire and that the affected data will be unable to be restored. While the servers were lost and buildings were damaged, the staff were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

At this point, it is unclear when the affected servers will be replaced, or what Facepunch Studios will do beyond replacing the servers and getting them up and running once more. The exact cause of the initial fire appears to have not yet been revealed, but there are many, many cloud computing datacenters in the world for the company to set up the new servers at.

Update:

25 of our EU servers remain offline due to a fire at OVH Datacenter in the early hours of this morning. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed SBG-2 building. We're expecting a large amount of data loss across the affected servers. We'll share more news when we can. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

Update:

We've confirmed a total loss of the affected EU servers during the OVH data centre fire. We're now exploring replacing the affected servers. Data will be unable to be restored. — Rust (@playrust) March 10, 2021

"We have a major incident on SBG2," said Octave Klaba, head of OVH, last night. "The fire declared in the building. Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire in SBG2. The whole site has been isolated which impacts all services in SGB1-4. We recommend to activate your Disaster Recovery Plan."

As noted above, it is currently unclear when the servers will be replaced. Rust is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring. It is currently available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular survival video game right here.

