RWBY: Arrowfell Trailer Released

Rooster Teeth, WayForward, and Arc System Works have revealed a new trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell, the upcoming video game set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall 2022. The trailer shows off a fresh look at the title and gameplay and was shared as part of a slate of RWBY franchise news at the RTX Austin 2022 convention.

The new RWBY video game includes what's described as "an in-continuity story" from RWBY writers Kerry Shawcross, Miles Luna, and Eddy Rivas. Players take control of Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long after they become Huntresses in RWBY Volume 7. More information on the new team of Huntresses introduced in the video game, Team BRIR, You can check out the new RWBY: Arrowfell trailer for yourself embedded below:

The new trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell just dropped at #RTXAustin! What characters are you most excited about? @WayForward @ArcSystemWorksU pic.twitter.com/hI9wM86bx6 — RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) July 1, 2022

Also adding to the promise of the video game for RWBY franchise fans is that RWBY's original cast is lending their voices to RWBY: Arrowfell. That includes Lindsay Jone as the voice of Ruby Rose, Kara Eberle as the voice of Weiss Schnee, Arryn Zech as the voice of Blake Belladonna, and Barbara Dunkelman as the voice of Yang Xiao Long. The video game also features a soundtrack by Dale North and a new theme song by Casey Lee Williams.

As noted above, RWBY: Arrowfell is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the RWBY franchise in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of RWBY: Arrowfell so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!