Legacy-Style Sagrada: Artisans Coming Soon to Kickstarter

A legacy game version of Sagrada is coming soon. Floodgate Games has announced that Sagrada: Artisans, a legacy game take on the stained glass window game Sagrada, will launch on Kickstarter on September 13th. Players will compete as rival families of stained glass artisans, who work on the Sagrada Familia's windows over the course of generations. Players will gain powerful new abilities over the course of the campaign along with brand new tools. Other gameplay details about the new game are relatively sparse, but the game involves a spiral notebook and colored pencils instead traditional game boards. More details about the new game will likely be revealed ahead of the Kickstarter launch in the coming weeks.

Sagrada is an award-winning dice drafting game in which players have to place different colored dice to create the stained glass windows in La Sagrada Familia, the iconic (and still unfinished) cathedral in Barcelona, Spain. Players place a card with different colored spaces and dice values inside their individual board, which represents a stained glass window. Players can't place two dice of the same color or value next to each other, and each player has a hidden color that they are trying to get on their board. Players can manipulate the dice by spending special skill tokens on tools – once a tool has been used by one player, it costs more for other players to use. To date, Sagrada has released two expansions, plus an addition that allows for 5-6 players to play the game. A digital version of Sagrada is also available.

No price point has been announced for Sagrada Artisans. The core game of Sagrada costs $45, while each expansion costs $20.