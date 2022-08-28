Saints Row Fans Are Discovering Tons of Amazing Easter Eggs
Now that Saints Row has been out for nearly a week, fans are really digging into the nitty gritty of the game and uncovering a lot of gems. As a franchise, Saints Row has had countless Easter eggs over the years. Whether it be parodying Armageddon at the start of Saints Row IV by having The Boss take down a live rocket while I Don't Want To Miss a Thing by Aerosmith plays or a Camp Crystal Lake-esque area and Jason Vorhees mask in Saints Row 2, Saints Row is deeply rooted in pop culture. With that said, it's no surprise that the latest entry in the series is bursting at the seams with Easter eggs.
Over the last week, Saints Row fans have been uncovering a number of Easter eggs and references. Some of them include nods to the past Saints Row games, with imagery of Johnny Gat. Others include references to other Volition franchises. Of course, there's also a mother load of Easter eggs related to other games, movies, and TV shows. Although this article will include a bunch of them, there's still plenty more that we didn't include and there's surely tons more waiting to be discovered. Either way, if you're a fan of doing the Leo pointing meme whenever you see something you recognize, Saints Row has a lot of that.
Although there's a plentiful supply of memes, references, and Easter eggs in Saints Row, some fans have been more distracted by all of the bugs in the game. It has resulted in some hilarious viral posts on social media, but it does highlight one of many issues with the game. ComicBook gave the game a 3/5 in its review and noted it felt dated and was bogged down by bugs: "Ultimately, Saints Row may not be the grand return to the franchise that fans were hoping for, but that doesn't mean it's not worth giving a look. Despite a poorly-paced story with average characters, it still has a ton of content and a sandbox that is ripe for hours of co-op fun."
What do you think of Saints Row? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. Keep scrolling to see some Easter eggs in the game.
Johnny Gat Makes a Small Appearance
johnny gat spotted #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/QjjH9eix6s— CAM 🤍 (@AlwayZclueless) August 23, 2022
A Major Red Faction Easter Egg!
The Red Faction easter egg in Saints Row is an entire mini-game! It references the first game's release date, Ultor, and its plot. This is amazing! pic.twitter.com/dp1EwSiFSm— DX (@DXFromYT) August 24, 2022
Free Shavacado!
Couple hours into the new @SaintsRow and came across probably the best Easter egg of the year for me. #Easteregg #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/QZBdiRfsBS— SavageHornet (@SavageHornet) August 24, 2022
A Clerks Reference!
Playing through the new Saints Row game and I noticed a nice little Easter Egg to the ViewAskewniverse and @ThatKevinSmith this is so awesome! pic.twitter.com/dnhbIHmMV2— Mike Gribben (@CabanamanMG) August 27, 2022
"Comb The Desert"
A Spaceballs easter egg, nice! #SaintsRow #XboxShare pic.twitter.com/a03nokL0Ds— Keith E. Dangerously ☁️ (@KaotikKnight) August 27, 2022
Another Red Faction Easter Egg
Red Faction easter egg in Saints Row! pic.twitter.com/F25OE4QYdJ— DX (@DXFromYT) August 23, 2022
Doctor Who Fans May Appreciate This One
Dr.Who Easter egg #PS5Share #SaintsRow #DrWho #NerdLife pic.twitter.com/kp6pW9b4uW— Trogdor The Elden Lord (@Trogistreed420) August 26, 2022
Not the First Game to Use Bottle Caps as Currency
#PS5Share, #SaintsRow fallout easter egg pic.twitter.com/khBQ6GKHYz— Pope of thicc thighs (@ThighsPope) August 27, 2022
A Nod to Zelda
Okay, this Easter Egg made me smile as a fan of a certain legendary Nintendo series. #SaintsRow pic.twitter.com/VxmlsA6uYt— Phil (SuperPhillip32) 🏳️🌈🎮 (@SP_Central) August 25, 2022