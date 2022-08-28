Saints Row Fans Are Discovering Tons of Amazing Easter Eggs

Now that Saints Row has been out for nearly a week, fans are really digging into the nitty gritty of the game and uncovering a lot of gems. As a franchise, Saints Row has had countless Easter eggs over the years. Whether it be parodying Armageddon at the start of Saints Row IV by having The Boss take down a live rocket while I Don't Want To Miss a Thing by Aerosmith plays or a Camp Crystal Lake-esque area and Jason Vorhees mask in Saints Row 2, Saints Row is deeply rooted in pop culture. With that said, it's no surprise that the latest entry in the series is bursting at the seams with Easter eggs.

Over the last week, Saints Row fans have been uncovering a number of Easter eggs and references. Some of them include nods to the past Saints Row games, with imagery of Johnny Gat. Others include references to other Volition franchises. Of course, there's also a mother load of Easter eggs related to other games, movies, and TV shows. Although this article will include a bunch of them, there's still plenty more that we didn't include and there's surely tons more waiting to be discovered. Either way, if you're a fan of doing the Leo pointing meme whenever you see something you recognize, Saints Row has a lot of that.

Although there's a plentiful supply of memes, references, and Easter eggs in Saints Row, some fans have been more distracted by all of the bugs in the game. It has resulted in some hilarious viral posts on social media, but it does highlight one of many issues with the game. ComicBook gave the game a 3/5 in its review and noted it felt dated and was bogged down by bugs: "Ultimately, Saints Row may not be the grand return to the franchise that fans were hoping for, but that doesn't mean it's not worth giving a look. Despite a poorly-paced story with average characters, it still has a ton of content and a sandbox that is ripe for hours of co-op fun."

