Here's Why Saints Row Got Rebooted

Deep Silver and Deep Silver Volition today officially revealed a new Saints Row, and it's a full reboot with an entirely new crew and a whole-new Saints. As for why the developer ultimately decided to reboot the franchise, the reason is apparently simple. According to Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer at Deep Silver Volition, by the time you're done with Saints Row 4, you're ruler of the galaxy and even conquered hell, so, where do you go from there? According to Boone, it was an easy decision ultimately to "go back to our roots and do something that was more contemporary."

"This is a chance for us to go back to our origins and get back to that more contemporary crime angle, that we love and what Saints Row is known for," said Boone as part of a presentation previously attended by ComicBook.com. "It was a great opportunity for us to tell the story we wanted to tell and most importantly tell a story that is contemporary that we think the people will relate to. What that means is, that could be everything from imagining the kind of debt that people deal with these days, student loans, the kinds of things you want to be able to do for the American Dream; imagine if you were in that world and you could form your own criminal empire. You could be your own boss and do things your way."

"In this particular case for Saints Row," continued Boone, "there are four friends that have been in that kind of situation where they’ve been stifled, they’ve been told what to do and they break out and form their own criminal empire. With Saints Row it’s a power fantasy for players to be able to have that same sort of experience, where they are building a criminal empire and doing things you’d never do in real life, but having fun and doing it your way in the game."

As noted above, the new Saints Row is officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

