Saints Row Reboot Officially Announced at Gamescom, Release Date Revealed

As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, Deep Silver and Deep Silver Volition have officially announced Saints Row, a new reboot for the franchise set in the fictional city of Santo Illeso in the American Southwest. The announcement trailer revealed that an all-new group called The Saints forming and trying to make their own mark in a new area. A reboot announcement had been expected after a tease for Gamescom Opening Night Live implied that the Saints Row franchise would be rebooting.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

Become a #SelfMade Saint in the biggest & most ambitious Saints Row ever created! Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S & PC on February 25 2022, pre-order now! Watch The Full Trailer: https://t.co/dreVBI0tzO pic.twitter.com/EcSHllEkjb — Deep Silver (@deepsilver) August 25, 2021

Here's how Deep Silver describes the new Saints Row:

"As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime."

As noted above, the new Saints Row is officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Saints Row so far? Are you excited for the reboot to launch next year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!