Saints Row Reboot Has Gone Gold

The upcoming Saints Row reboot from developer Deep Silver Volition has officially gone gold. Basically, that means that the video game is ready to release come August 23rd for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store. That is, of course, unless something truly unusual happens between now and then.

A video game having "gone gold" basically means that the full version of the base game is ready for manufacturing and packaging. It means that a master version of the video game has passed all the appropriate checks for its various platforms. It is now ready for the rest of the process. As with most modern video games, however, there will likely still be a day one patch as the developers continue to work on improving Saints Row all the way up to its release date.

#SaintsRow is officially gold – locked and loaded for August 23 – pre-order now: https://t.co/8KeHoEexIs pic.twitter.com/cUZruwYX0f — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) July 19, 2022

If you happen to be looking forward to the release of Saints Row, there is actually a way to already prepare for the title to drop. The developer previously released a character creator -- Boss Factory -- that allows players to customize their protagonists ahead of release. While technically a standalone demo, players can save their creations to then import them into the full video game once Saints Row launches.

"This is a chance for us to go back to our origins and get back to that more contemporary crime angle, that we love and what Saints Row is known for," said Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer at Deep Silver Volition, when the reboot was first revealed. "It was a great opportunity for us to tell the story we wanted to tell and most importantly tell a story that is contemporary that we think the people will relate to. What that means is, that could be everything from imagining the kind of debt that people deal with these days, student loans, the kinds of things you want to be able to do for the American Dream; imagine if you were in that world and you could form your own criminal empire. You could be your own boss and do things your way."

The new Saints Row is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise in general right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the Saints Row reboot so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!