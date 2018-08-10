Saints Row Director Thinks It’s Time for Series to Return

Remember the Saints Row series? We sure do. For years, it was one of the premiere open-world action/adventure games, getting better with each new entry. But the last we saw of it was back with Saints Row IV, where you became president and had to fend off an alien invasion with the help of — who else? — actor Keith David.

Granted, we did get the Agents of Mayhem spin-off that was pretty good, but now it just feels like it’s time for the Saints Row series to make a comeback. And it looks like the director of one of the most iconic games in the franchise agrees.

Scott Phillips, who has since gone on to move into the director position for the forthcoming Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, recently spoke with Game Informer’s senior editor Jeff Cork in a huge rapid-fire discussion, covering everything from Creed to other interesting topics.

But in the midst of all that, Saints Row the Third came up; and Cork asked if it’s time for the series to make a return. The question comes up around the 1:32 mark.

When Cork asks, “You directed Saints Row the Third. Do you think that series needs more time before it comes back?”

While Phillips is obviously busy with something else, he was supportive of the idea of Saints Row‘s return. “It’s been quite a few years…uh, I think it would be good if it came back.”

The franchise is back in the hands of THQ Nordic after several years, following the company’s acquisition of Deep Silver, who published Saints Row IV and Agents of Mayhem. So it’s in good hands if the series did manage a comeback. After all, we haven’t heard anything about what the developers at Volition have been working on. And the company is pretty good about bringing back certain franchises, as we’ve seen this year from Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered and the upcoming Darksiders III.

You can watch the whole interview here, and it’s pretty amusing how Phillips handles all these rapid-fire questions. And while we won’t be getting Saints Row V just yet, you can check out his latest work in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 5.

Need a Saints fix now? Check out Agents of Mayhem and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected/Gat Out of Hell for those platforms as well.