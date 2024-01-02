Samoa Joe Announces New Partnership Between AEW and WB Games

AEW held its Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 30, which was headlined by a world title match between Samoa Joe and MJF. The match tore the house down when Joe finally took the belt from MJF, but the veteran brawler wasn't finished making waves. During the post-match press conference, Samoa Joe announced that AEW is teaming up with WB Games. From the sound of things, this is likely only related to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which stars Joe as King Shark, but it's possible the collaboration could expand even further in the coming months.

When talking about the new partnership, Joe said, " I'm here to announce we're starting our partnership with WB Games. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, starring myself, we are definitely in some cross-promotion with them, game coming out at the end of January. We have some big things coming up with that. Warner Brothers is crazy, they finally have a champion they can show to the world with pride and respect. Everything is really fantastic right now. I cannot wait for all the wonderful promotional opportunities and the tons of money I'm going to make, y'all get to watch. It's going to be fantastic. I'm going to make a lot of money. I'm not going to share with any of y'all, but it's going to be fun to watch me spend."

Samoa Joe just announced a partnership between AEW and WB Games. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 31, 2023

As you can see, Joe seemingly isn't teasing any new game from WB. Instead, fans can probably expect to see a ton of Suicide Squad promotion in upcoming AEW matches. We've actually seen the show do this quite a bit recently, most notably when it partnered with Sega for the Like a Dragon Gaiden match a few months ago. That crossover came about because of Kenny Omega's relationship with Sega and Like a Dragon developer RGG Studio. It seems that AEW plans to leverage the outside work its top stars are doing to help influence which collaborations it takes on.

However, if the crossover is successful, we might see even more from this partnership over the coming years. It might not end up in a WB Games-developed AEW title, but it wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine something like AEW wrestlers in Mortal Kombat or MultiVersus. Either way, this might be the start of something big for both companies.

AEW Video Games

Of course, the AEW roster is filled with video game fans, so it's no surprise to see the company trying to leverage that and develop something to compete with the WWE 2K series. This past year, fans were able to pick up AEW Fight Forever, which received a lukewarm reception upon release but set the foundation for what could be a solid franchise. The company is also currently working on an upcoming mobile game called AEW Rise To The Top. The 2024 game is an idle game from East Side Game Studios which has released several similar games for properties like Doctor Who, The Office, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.