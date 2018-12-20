Save 38% on ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Digital Deluxe Edition for the PS4

If you’re getting a new PlayStation 4 for Christmas, Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the first games you need to own. The standard edition is available for $39.99 (33% off) in both physical and digital flavors right now, but if you want to go for the Digital Deluxe Edition, today is the day to do it. It’s available on Amazon right now for $49.59 (38% off) while the deal lasts.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game includes the following:

• Full Game

• Three chapters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps series – Available post launch, each chapter contains:

• Additional missions

• Additional characters from the Spider-Man universe

• Additional suits for Spider-Man

Did we mention that Insomniac Games added the Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit to the game today? Merry Christmas indeed!

On a related note, you can order the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in wildly popular PlayStation 4 game right here for $59.99 with free shipping. The hoodies are available in sizes S-XXL while supplies last. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

