Schedule I Developer Announces Map Expansion, Teases What’s Being Added

There are plans for the Schedule I map to being expanded, and in a recent stream, developer TVGS teased what is being added, or at least some of what is being added. Going into 2025, Schedule I was not on the radar of just about anyone. Then it released on March 24 and blew up. It is unclear how many copies it has sold, but we know from Steam data it is undeniably one of the biggest Steam releases of the year, second to probably only Monster Hunter Wilds. And now its millions of Steam players are wondering what is next for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know, TVGS is a solo effort. TVGS is literally the shortened version of “Tyler’s Video Game Studio” To this end, updates are going to be slower and smaller. Those looking for new content though will be happy to know TVGS is planning to expand the game’s map, and during a recent stream, two specifically expansions were teased.

Those interested in a preview of the new map expansion can check out the video below, but one of the additions is going to be a “slummy” area alongside an expansion of the fancy part of town.

When can Schedule I players expect these new parts of the map? That part is not disclosed. It sounds like these are more ideas than works in progress at the moment, so it could be a while before these parts of the map are added as they will not only need to be created, but tested before they can be released. Still, it is something for Schedule I players to look forward to.

As you would expect, fans are excited about this prospect, and have their own demands for what they want to see from future map expansions. Meanwhile, others are hoping these map expansions eventually come along with the implementation of a mini map. And if the map gets too much bigger, then there is a decent chance players will need more navigational tools.

Schedule I is available on Steam for $19.99, and only Steam. There is no word of console ports, however, TVGS would “love” for the game to come to consoles, so it presumably will down the road.

