Schedule I Developer Comments on Console Ports

Among the thousands of games that hit the Steam marketplace every year, there are usually one or two unexpected hits that break through to the mainstream. Games like R.E.P.O. and Phasmophobia were able to separate themselves from other games in their respective genres and find a dedicated player base that plays regularly. This is also true of Schedule I, a drug dealer simulator developed by TVGS that is one of the best-selling games on Steam right now. However, with this popularity comes a slew of copycats hoping to ride the coattails of these surprise success stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is no secret that the PlayStation Store is plagued with games that many would consider slop or scams. Many of these titles are added to Sony’s digital storefront shortly after an unexpected hit permeates through the gaming community. Schedule I is one of the most recent victims of this, with games clearly pretending to be the real deal. Some of these were even featured on the Trending page on the PS Store, making them seem legitimate to unsuspecting PS5 and PS4 players.

As most would probably expect, players who fell for these scams took to various online social channels to voice their frustration. Seemingly, this became such a widespread problem that the solo developer behind Schedule I, Tyler, took to social media to address the situation. In doing so, they expressed their interest in making a console port for the hit game.

“As you may be aware, there have been some games on the PlayStation Store appearing over the past few weeks with the name ‘Schedule I’ in them,” says Tyler. “Just confirming these are not affiliated with me in any way.”

“I’d love to port Schedule I to console when the game is at the right stage for that, but I will announce it to the Schedule I community well before it happens,” Tyler continues.

Unfortunately for those eager to play Schedule I on consoles PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or Nintendo Switch, they will have to wait. However, this does confirm that any of the games currently on these platforms’ respective digital storefronts seemingly suggesting it’s a port of the hit Steam game are a farce. Console players should just remain wary of anything remotely resembling Schedule I until it’s officially announced.

As of right now, Schedule I is only available on PC via Steam and is Steam Deck compatible. It is currently in early access and can be purchased for $19.99. Anyone who wants to see what all the fuss is about can check out a free demo right now.

“You’re a small-time drug dealer rolling into a fresh town with no cash, no product and no connections,” reads the description of the game. “Build your drug empire from the ground up in the grungy west-coast city of Hyland Point. Contend against intensifying law enforcement and deadly cartel competitors to expand your empire and reach the peak of the underworld.”

TVGS frequently updates Schedule I. Sometimes, these patches just include improvements and bug fixes. Others can include brand-new content for players to interact with, which is the case for the most recent update. Specifically, update version 0.3.4 adds a new pawn shop, boutique store, and the ability to add wall decorations to interiors.