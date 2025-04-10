Schedule I Receives First Content Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Schedule I, the game that has been blowing up on Steam since its release a few weeks back, has now received its first content update. Since launching, developer “Tyler” has let loose a handful of different patches for Schedule I to improve the experience for players. None of these past updates, however, have added wholly new content to flesh out Schedule I further. Now, that has finally changed.

As of this moment, update version 0.3.4 for Schedule I is downloadable on Steam. The biggest new features found in this patch include a new pawn shop, a boutique store, and the ability to add wall decorations to interiors. Outside of these marquee additions, a handful of bugs have also been squashed, while some existing mechanics and systems have been improved a bit following player feedback.

Moving forward, Tyler says that they will be looking to make Schedule I more optimized. Part of this support will also include making the game fully compatible with Steam Deck. It’s not yet known when this support will come about, but Schedule I is planned to receive major content drops like this on a monthly cadence in the future.

Until then, if you would like to see everything that has changed in this new Schedule I update today, the full patch notes are as follows:

Additions

Added Bleuballs Boutique interior and functionality.

Added Pawn Shop interior and functionality. You can now sell pretty much anything (excluding product) to Mick at the pawn shop.

Added wooden sign.

Added metal sign.

Added wall-mounted shelf.

Added safe.

Added antique wall lamp.

Added modern wall lamp.

Added grandfather clock.

Added Ol’ Man Jimmy’s Whiskey. Liquor is decorative for the time being but will become functional in a future update.

Added Château La Peepee.

Added Brut du Gloop.

Added silver watch.

Added gold watch.

Added silver chain.

Added gold chain.

Added gold bar.

Added 6 different paintings for you to collect.

Added toilet (pre-owned).

Added golden toilet.

Tweaks/Improvements

Improved the counteroffer product selection interface.

Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.

Increased jar stack size to 20.

Added some extra null checks and validity checks.

Supplier meeting icons in the map app now include the supplier’s name.

Removed the cooldown timer for requesting a meeting with a supplier.

Time skips (e.g. sleeping) now affect the supplier meeting countdown.

Bug fixes