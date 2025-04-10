Schedule I Receives First Content Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Schedule I, the game that has been blowing up on Steam since its release a few weeks back, has now received its first content update. Since launching, developer “Tyler” has let loose a handful of different patches for Schedule I to improve the experience for players. None of these past updates, however, have added wholly new content to flesh out Schedule I further. Now, that has finally changed.
Videos by ComicBook.com
As of this moment, update version 0.3.4 for Schedule I is downloadable on Steam. The biggest new features found in this patch include a new pawn shop, a boutique store, and the ability to add wall decorations to interiors. Outside of these marquee additions, a handful of bugs have also been squashed, while some existing mechanics and systems have been improved a bit following player feedback.
Moving forward, Tyler says that they will be looking to make Schedule I more optimized. Part of this support will also include making the game fully compatible with Steam Deck. It’s not yet known when this support will come about, but Schedule I is planned to receive major content drops like this on a monthly cadence in the future.
Until then, if you would like to see everything that has changed in this new Schedule I update today, the full patch notes are as follows:
Schedule I Update 0.3.4 Patch Notes
Additions
- Added Bleuballs Boutique interior and functionality.
- Added Pawn Shop interior and functionality. You can now sell pretty much anything (excluding product) to Mick at the pawn shop.
- Added wooden sign.
- Added metal sign.
- Added wall-mounted shelf.
- Added safe.
- Added antique wall lamp.
- Added modern wall lamp.
- Added grandfather clock.
- Added Ol’ Man Jimmy’s Whiskey. Liquor is decorative for the time being but will become functional in a future update.
- Added Château La Peepee.
- Added Brut du Gloop.
- Added silver watch.
- Added gold watch.
- Added silver chain.
- Added gold chain.
- Added gold bar.
- Added 6 different paintings for you to collect.
- Added toilet (pre-owned).
- Added golden toilet.
Tweaks/Improvements
- Improved the counteroffer product selection interface.
- Improved phrasing for customer recommendation dialogue.
- Increased jar stack size to 20.
- Added some extra null checks and validity checks.
- Supplier meeting icons in the map app now include the supplier’s name.
- Removed the cooldown timer for requesting a meeting with a supplier.
- Time skips (e.g. sleeping) now affect the supplier meeting countdown.
Bug fixes
- Fixed delivery destination dropdown overflowing outside of phone screen.
- Fixed player lists sometimes not clearing properly when exiting to menu.
- Fixed non-host clients sometimes not receiving ‘on day pass’ and ‘on week pass’ events.
- Fixed a bug where item slot filters could be bypassed by swapping items.