Naturally ‘Scum’ Has a Bug That Causes Erratic Penis Growth

Earlier this month, a new update arrived for the survival game Scum when the dev team decided they really, really wanted to get you naked and make you feel better about your penis size. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it), the latest Wild Hunter update has one key bug: uncontrollable penile growth.

The bug in question would have a player’s penis grow at a rapid rate every time they logged in. This probably doesn’t sound like a huge (heh) problem to most, but it wasn’t actually a feature – it really was a bug.

For other bug fixes:

Bug fix where penis would get bigger with each login.

Fixed bug on Hunter 85 where player would lift his torso while chambering new rounds.

Fixed ear position on a prisoner head.

Fixed a bug where some deluxe features where not available on first join. (Black shirt)

Fixed bug where melee weapon stops working until unequipped

Fixed bug with corpse appearance in singleplayer. If you died with a slim or fat body the corpse would be a muscle body.

Fixed a bug where autodestruct timer for some items did not trigger and the items would stay on the island indefinitely, and could potentially cause lag and slow down frame rate.

Fixed banjo/guitar equip/unequip animations

Improvised bow and recurve bow animation fixes

Fixed a bug where all ballistic vests had the same caption and description

Fixed a bug where sodium levels were replicated with lower precision than intended causing inaccurate numbers in the GUI

Fixed a bug where arms mesh would sometimes disappear when unequipping clothes

Interaction component won’t mark objects in stencil buffer any more (Crates in naval base do not flash blue anymore)

Fixed a bug where urinating would lock hands and penis if interrupted

Fixed a bug where it was possible to increase penis size without it affecting other attributes

Possible fix for inventory side slots sometimes getting in a corrupted state (minimized, not showing what’s equipped)\

There were a few quality of life changes as well, which you can see here, but for now – let’s get those dongs back under control. As for the game itself, Scum is available exclusively on Steam.