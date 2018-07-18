Everything Video Game Fans Need to Know About SDCC 2018

Comics, television, and movies will collide this weekend as hundreds of thousands of fans converge for San Diego Comic-Con. While most fans’ focus will be on the big movie and TV panels, there will also be plenty of video game-related content on store for fans. We could even see a few surprise announcements at SDCC, although nothing as exciting as what we saw at E3 earlier this month.

Luckily, ComicBook.com is here to help gamers sort out what sort of announcements and surprises they can expect out of SDCC this weekend. We’ve found which video games will be holding panels this year, along with what other news fans should be following this weekend.

Spider-Man

The biggest game at this year’s SDCC will be Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man title for the Playstation 4. The game will be spotlighted at the annual Marvel Games panel on Thursday afternoon, and we can probably expect the panel to dig a little deeper on the comic book side of things.

The new Spider-Man looks fantastic, and it also has some deep cuts into recent Spider-Man comics. Between a breakout at the Raft, Mister Negative, and Norman Osborn running for public office, the game will remind comic fans of relatively recent events in books like New Avengers or the “Brand New Day” era of Amazing Spider-Man. Will we see any new information about the games? Find out on Thursday at 1 PM PT.

Fans will also be able to playtest Spider-Man at SDCC at the Marvel booth.

Marvel Games

Spider-Man isn’t the only Marvel game making an appearance at SDCC. There’s a full panel planned that will feature everything from Marvel Strike Force to Marvel Powers United VR. Marvel is bringing a total of seven games to SDCC…at least that we know of. Although Spider-Man is currently the only Marvel console game announced right now, there’s always a chance that Marvel could announce a bombshell at the panel.

In addition to Spider-Man, the hit mobile game Marvel Strike Force will also be playable at SDCC this weekend.

Jump Force

Bandai Namco is hosting a panel on Friday at 10 AM to discuss its various fighting game franchises and licensing announcements. Although not mentioned by name, it’s all but guaranteed that Bandai Namco will be talking about their just announced fighting game Jump Force.

Jump Force is the most epic crossover this side of Avengers: Infinity War and will feature many of the most popular anime series of all time. Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece were all confirmed to have a presence in the new game, and we can probably expect at least one more franchise to get revealed at SDCC.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have a panel dedicated to the game’s popular zombie mode on Thursday at 1 PM. While it’s not exactly a surprise that zombies would be part of the next Call of Duty game, it seems that Activision has something special up its sleeve for SDCC.

Attendees will get to see three new maps for Call of Duty‘s new Zombie mode, along with a first look at some new characters in action. Activision will also debut a remake of the “Mob of the Dead” map first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

Square Enix

Square Enix will have several demos available at SDCC, including an early look at Kingdom Hearts III. Fans have waited forever for Kingdom Hearts III, so expect this demo to be one of the hotter games available at the SDCC show floor.

Square Enix will also have demos of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Mobius Final Fantasy, and Star Ocean: Anamnesis at their booth.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will also get a spotlight panel on Saturday, with the game’s lead writer, lead game designer, and voice actors Camilla Luddington and Earl Baylon all in attendance.

Resident Evil 2

Capcom shocked the world earlier this summer when they announced a remake of Resident Evil 2 at E3. Now, Capcom is peeling back the curtain to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the new game at SDCC.

“You have once again entered the world of survival horror. Hear from producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi and staff of the recently announced Resident Evil 2 on how CAPCOM reinvented a celebrated classic 20 years later,” Capcom said in its description for the event. “Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, the Raccoon City outbreak, and a few other surprises you won’t want to miss. Cosplay is encouraged.”

We’ll likely get a good look at new gameplay footage at the new panel, along with how this new game differs from the original.

Superman

One game that won’t be at SDCC is the long-rumored Superman game by Rocksteady. While fans have impatiently been waiting for Rocksteady to announce their next game, Rocksteady director Jamie Walker clarified that the popular game studio wouldn’t be at SDCC this year.

Still, SDCC would be the perfect place to announce the rumored open world Superman game, and it’s always possible that WB/DC could give fans a hint about their next big game. After all, DC can’t let Marvel have all the video game fun at SDCC!