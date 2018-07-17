Sea of Thieves’ Huge Free Cursed Sails Update Adds Skeleton Ship Crews

Sea of Thieves players will soon receive the Cursed Sails update, the largest one yet that introduces ships for three-player crews and skeleton AI that man their own ships.

Rare and Microsoft teased the release of upcoming Sea of Thieves updates back at E3, and just a month after that preview, the Cursed Sails update is being teased once again. With a new teaser trailer released along with a more informative post on the Xbox Wire, players now have a better idea of what’s included in the game’s biggest update to date when it releases for all players on July 31.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to deliver new Sea of Thieves content throughout the year, Cursed Sails will offer our biggest update yet at no charge for those who own the game or access it through Xbox Game Pass,” the Xbox Wire announcement said. “Players will now be able to battle terrifying new skeleton ships, set sail in the new three-player Brigantine ship and form Alliances with other players to take on bigger challenges and share greater rewards.”

To gain access to all of the content that the next Sea of Thieves update is introducing, you’ll have to take part in a limited-time Cursed Sails campaign. This involves looking for the skeleton ships and their outposts that now sail the seas as well as doing battle with other pirates in ship-based combat. All Sea of Thieves players will also have access to a story-driven side quest where you can trace the skeleton crews’ appearance back to the source of the problem and figure out where they came from.

Even if you aren’t able to participate in the full campaign that’ll go on for three weeks after the update is released, you’ll still be able to access all of the Cursed Sails content that’s being released. The announcement from Rare confirmed as much by saying that the content is here to stay whether you access it in the beginning or not.

“And don’t worry, if you’re unable to take part in the time-limited campaign, all the features introduced with this campaign will remain in the Sea of Thieves world for everyone to see and experience.”

The Cursed Sails update is scheduled to go live on July 31 for all who own the game either normally or through Game Pass. The trailer above is just a teaser, so expect a full-length preview of the content to be shared closer to the Cursed Sails release.