Sea of Thieves Dev Update Video Reveals New DLC Details

Sea of Thieves is the shared-world pirate adventure game that lets PC and Xbox One players take to the open seas and loot that booty. Though the game was enjoyable for being what it was meant to be, pretty much a pirate simulator for friends, the team over at Rare are taking steps to ensure that the fan-requested feedback concerning lack of content has been heard.

To further transparency between players and the dev team, Executive Producer Joe Neate recently sat down in a new Developer Update video to show off some of the new features coming to the game, including private crews and DLC details.

The new patch will be going live next week due to some unforeseen issues regarding the PC version of the title. Since the PC and the Xbox versions are completely interwoven, it makes sense that they would wait for that full push. “We worked on it, and we tried to resolve this issue; we couldn’t resolve it in time. Our only choices were: do we release this build that has a known issue that will affect a portion of our player base, or do we hold on this, work on fixing it and then look to release a version of the game next week instead?”

Since the initial reception wasn’t exactly what they were hoping for, they made the wise move for the slight delay instead. But, it will be worth the wait because there will be even more matchmaking options added, including the highly requested private crew options. More stealth options will be available, including being able to hide names underwater which makes both sneaking up on enemy ships and surviving the encounter much easier.

Chests are getting overhauled as well, making those “disappointing” drops less likely and scaled up appropriately to player rank. In the video above, Neate also addressed those frequent cosmetic item requests sharing a little bit more on the Sovereign Item Set while also discussing why some items are being removed. Refunds and discounts will also be offered for those less desired items.

For those looking a bit more substantial news, The Hungering Deep DLC expansion is getting a brand new trailer next week debuting its official release date which is coming soon! Stay tuned, pirates!