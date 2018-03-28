Sea of Thieves Already Plagued by Hackers

The shared-world pirate adventure Sea of Thieves is out now for Xbox One and PC and though the game has had a rocky start and mixed reception, it’s still breaking records. But that’s not the only thing breaking in-game (insert launch window server joke here), with the game having only been out for a short time – hackers have already infiltrated the open seas.

Hacking/cheating is nothing new to online gaming but usually it’s only seen in shooters. For a game as easy going and lax as Sea of Thieves, we’re not really sure why anyone would feel the need to hack it other than just to say they could. Some instances reported by players includes enemy pirates with an abundance of health as well as aimbots, loot increases, and player trackers. For a game as simple and carefree as this, it’s just silly to go through all that trouble but here we are.

Players have taken to Reddit to vent their frustration with the rising number of cheaters, as well as uploads of videos providing proof of open-sea shenanigans. That’s the one downfall to this game being cross-platform, as well. Usually, cheating (for the most part) affects the PC platform but because the Xbox One and PC game share its servers, the hacking is affecting everyone.

Thanks to Windows Central, we have a few images to show some of the player tracking hacks that players are using as seen below:

Though there are a few anti-cheat measures in place, Microsoft is currently working on upping the ante to protect players and keep the gameplay experience as organic as possible. Luckily, the cheating problem is nowhere near the levels of PUBG or Fortnite, though it is still just as unnecessary. Hopefully the team over at Rare ltd. and Microsoft can get the issue under control as much as they are able before it becomes too widespread.

For now, Sea of Thieves is available for Xbox One and Windows 10 players. Want to see our first impressions of the game? You can check out our thoughts on solo vs. playing with friends right here.