Sea of Thieves’ Final Beta Is Open, and It’s Live Right Now

If you’ve been waiting for your chance to dive into Sea of Thieves before it launches on March 20, drink up, me hearties, yo ho! Sea of Thieves revealed this morning that it will be hosting an open beta all weekend for players on Xbox One and PC, which will be live until Sunday morning. Check it out:

Finally, we can stop being so mysterious: the #SeaOfThieves Final Beta is now LIVE! It runs until Sunday 10am GMT and is open to everyone on Xbox One and Windows 10, so get yourself out onto the seas! https://t.co/0BZetpbTsF — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 9, 2018

The video which accompanies the announcement has a few warnings for players who plan to jump in this weekend and play. The main thing you need to keep in mind is, because this is an open beta, there are going to be a ton of players swarming the servers; much more than in previous tests. If the team sees servers starting to reach their peak capacities, they may temporarily halt new players from joining the servers in order to preserve the experience for players already enjoying their time on the high seas.

If you manage to get in, though, Rare revealed a couple of new features which will be included in this final beta:

“In the Final Beta, alongside the Gold Hoarders, we will be testing Merchant Alliance voyages for the first time, giving players an entirely new way to play. We are also introducing an intense, emergent opportunity into the world with the chance of a Skeleton Fort now being occupied. Watch out for that telltale skull cloud above a fort which indicates the chance of great rewards but also great risk. Will other players have seen it? Might they even be there already? Will you work together or against each other? We can’t wait to watch and find out.”

Ready to jump in as soon as you get home? Installation is super easy! If you’re playing on Xbox One, just hit up the Microsoft Store and search for “Sea of Thieves Closed Beta” and install. If that doesn’t show up, then search for “Sea of Thieves Final Beta.” If you’re on PC, then “Sea of Thieves Final Beta” is what you’ll want to look for on the Microsoft Store.

