Sea of Thieves Getting Private Worlds In Season 10

Better late than never, Rare's Sea of Thieves game is finally going to give players an option to play solo or with a small crew soon without having to worry about their fun being spoiled by unwanted PvP encounters. This new feature is called "Safer Seas" in Sea of Thieves and will release as part of the Season 10 content, but not right as Season 10 gets underway on October 19th. Rare hasn't given a specific release date for the feature just yet, but it did caution that when the feature is released it'll have a few restrictions on it.

Restrictions or not, this feature is one that's been requested time and time again ever since the game launched back in 2018, so many players will be happy to see it added in Season 10. Ahead of its release, Rare published some details on that and other Season 10 features to show how it'll work.

Private Sea of Thieves Servers in Season 10

Sea of Thieves players who've been around for awhile now have likely gotten accustomed to anti-PVP tactics to help them avoid encounters with other players or to at least minimize those situations, but since the game's launch, there's been no real way for players to opt out of PvP entirely. People have asked about it time and time again in posts on the forums, but they'll finally have an option to forgo PvP encounters next season.

"Then, for players who aren't looking to get into scraps with other crews, we'll be opening the way to Safer Seas," Rare said. "An entirely new Sea of Thieves game mode, Safer Seas will let players sail either alone or with a chosen crew of friends within their own private game session! So if you've got Tall Tales to complete or fish to catch, or if you simply need to spend time finding your sea legs without interruption, Safer Seas has you covered."

Season Ten begins on October 19th, and will deliver three headline features over three months! Watch the full preview video to hear about Guilds, the competitive Skull of Siren Song activity and a way to sail on Safer Seas.



🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/iltIzWqMVa pic.twitter.com/c3TQrJbNj0 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) September 21, 2023

Alongside the upcoming Safer Seas mode will be "Shared Seas," the current Sea of Thieves mode that'll become one of the options once the new one is released. You'll continue to get the all-encompassing Sea of Thieves experience there, but in Safer Seas, you'll be playing a more limited version of the game with lessened rewards, though Rare hasn't laid out the specifics on what those restrictions will look like.

"Be aware that it has its limits, though: the reduced risk means reduced rewards, and you won't be able to explore the full breadth of Sea of Thieves' offerings while sailing Safer Seas," Rare said. "The more competitive features and advanced aims of the game will remain exclusive to the classic shared-world game mode that we'll continue to update, which will then be known as High Seas."

Rare said this and other features will be added over the course of several months once Season 10 starts, so expect a formal release date for Safer Seas at some point in the future.