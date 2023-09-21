Xbox Game Pass Is Adding a Trio of Classic Nintendo DS Games

Three classic games from Capcom that were originally released on Nintendo DS are now slated to come to Xbox Game Pass before the end of this month. Within recent years, there has been a larger push from various video game publishers to make older handheld titles accessible on modern platforms. Nintendo and Sony have been leading this charge, as they've each brought over a variety of games to current-gen hardware that hailed from Nintendo DS, 3DS, or PlayStation Portable. Capcom is one such publisher that has also been doing a similar thing, and soon, it will be collaborating with Microsoft to bring one of its most beloved handheld franchises to Game Pass.

Later this month on September 26, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. First released on Nintendo DS back in 2005, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney went on to become a staple franchise for the handheld and has since continued across a variety of platforms. This remastered trilogy in question originally arrived back in 2019 and contains the first three mainline installments in the series: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Justice for All, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations.

"The classic courtroom adventure series that has sold over 6.7 million copies worldwide is finally here," says this collection's official description. "Become Phoenix Wright and experience the thrill of battle as you fight to save your innocent clients in a court of law. Play all 14 episodes, spanning the first three games, in one gorgeous collection. Solve the intriguing mysteries behind each case and witness the final truth for yourself!"

Outside of announcing the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for Game Pass, Capcom also had one additional reveal for Xbox fans today. Specifically, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will also be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in early 2024 on January 25. Just like the original remastered trilogy, this bundle will contain the three entries in the Apollo Justice spin-off series and will mark the first time that they have ever come to Xbox. Currently, Capcom hasn't confirmed that Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be joining Xbox Game Pass, but it seems likely that this collection could also make its way to the Microsoft subscription platform if the Phoenix Wright trilogy finds success on the service this month.

