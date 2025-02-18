Sea of Thieves Season 15 Introduces 2 New Fearsome Foes

Since Rare’s pirate simulator Sea of Thieves launched back in 2018 for Xbox One, it has grown into a fairly expansive live-service cooperative experience rewarding long-time players with new ways to play. Xbox has allowed that audience to grow a bit thanks to its 2020 PC release, and 2024 PS5 release. Now closing in on its 7th year, the beloved developer continues its journey on the sea with its upcoming new season titled “Season 15: Wild Things,” which adds a whole new slew of content to the game.

One notable facet of the upcoming Sea of Thieves season is the arrival of two new Ancient Megalodon. The first is the Feared Redmaw, a Megalodon super-powered with fire-based attacks. A single bite from the creature sets a ship on fire. Additionally, it can also charge the fire from within to create a huge explosion. Due to both its devastating close-quarter attacks, it is recommended to keep a good distance from the new foe. The second is the Barnacled Dread, a Megaladon armored with coral plates, and powered with electrical attacks. Sailors will have to shoot the plates off the creature to get actual solid hits in, making it a durable foe. However, if it gets too close, its bite will shock players, as well as spawn Eel-ectric Ocean Crawlers on the ship.

Also coming with Sea of Thieves Season 15: Wild Things is an expansion for the Hunter’s Call. Players now have the opportunity to set sail as their Emissary. As such, equipping the flag on a ship will garner an increased rate of reputation for the faction. Additionally, players can now go on raid voyages on behalf of the Hunter’s Call, earning new loot specific to the faction, as well as more rep. There are also new voyages with the Hunter’s Call that allow players to catch Treasured Fish.

The update will include other new features later in the season. This includes wild boars, new throwable hunting spears, and a variety of ambient wildlife. There will also be new items to unlock by completing new Commendations and Milestones.

A new season also means 100 new levels to unlock, giving players new items for their ship and created pirate. This includes a variety and weapons, player outfits, and ship cosmetics. Additionally, a new Plunder Pass will be available during Season 15 increasing the amount of rewards players obtain. These premium rewards passes are optional, so no one should feel like they have to grab it. However, those that do want the offerings, Plunder Passes are typically priced at $9.99. This particular premium rewards track spotlights the Dynasty of the Deep ship collection and clothing.

Sea of Thieves Season 15: Wild Things begins on February 20th on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC via Steam. Players that have yet to pick up Rare’s seafaring adventure, but want to check out the new content can grab the game now on their designated platform’s digital storefront. Currently, the best deal for the game is on Steam with the base version priced at just $13.99. Players that can spend a bit more cash can grab the Premium Edition for $20.99.