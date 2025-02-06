Sea of Thieves Season 15 Release Date Announced

Sea of Thieves is one of the most enjoyable live-service games, offering players the chance to live their pirate dreams and fool around across the seven seas. One of the ways Sea of Thieves has maintained its popularity and large player base is by introducing new updates and seasons. These bring new content to keep things fresh for current players and lure new players in. Season 15 has been on the horizon, and fans have been eager to learn when it is coming, and what will be added in the pirate title. Well, the wait is nearly over, as Rare has finally revealed a teaser for Season 15 of Sea of Thieves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rare teased Sea of Thieves’ Season 15 with a short gif, showing off what is most likely a new threat players will face while sailing. While not much is known, players have begun speculating what Season 15 will bring.

The Wild Things Season 15 Update for Sea of Thieves releases on February 20th and features a new variant of the Megladon. It has yellow and purple crystals or coral sprouting across its body. This will likely be a big threat and add a new boss to test your pirate skills.

Players also believe they have found new types of fish and a new spotted pig as well in the teaser. This has led players to believe new pig pets will be added to the game. Others point out two new treasure chests which are tied to specific factions within the game. Finally, the Wild Things update may finally add customizable row boats.

Sea of Thieves Season 15 begins on February 20th. pic.twitter.com/bsy0wEYrbo — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) February 6, 2025

Many believe Season 15 of Sea of Thieves will bring a long-awaited update to the Hunter’s Call. The Hunter’s Call is a trading company specializing in fish, Treacherous Plunder, and more. It has long been the worst faction in the game for earning gold, but Season 15 may change this.

Adding new fish to Sea of Thieves would make the activity more enjoyable, and also make it more profitable to progress with the Hunter’s Call. Building a reputation with this faction is less satisfying due to the payout players receive, so the Wild Things Season 15 Update has long been wanted.

While initially an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft brought Sea of Thieves to PlayStation 5 where it launched to a massive success and became the most popular PS5 game for a time. Part of this is due to Microsoft and Sony partnering to implement crossplay and shared progression. This lets players transfer their progress and keeps the player base large.

Speculation indicates Microsoft will port Sea of Thieves to the Nintendo Switch 2, but this remains to be seen. It would be smart to do this, as it aligns with Microsoft’s goal of bringing its games to more platforms. Only time will tell, but for now, fans on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC can enjoy the Wild Things Update on February 20th.