Sea of Thieves Update 3.1.0.1 Released With Patch Notes

Rare has today released its latest update for Sea of Thieves across Xbox, PlayStation 5, and PC. A little more than a week ago, Season 13 of Sea of Thieves went live and brought with it a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Now, a new hotfix for the multiplayer pirate title has dropped and it looks to provide fixes to some lingering problems that players have been running into.

Downloadable now, update version 3.1.0.1 for Sea of Thieves isn’t an extensive one by any means. Primarily, Rare has made a couple of small fixes to the Skull of Siren Song Voyage and its ability to be started while also tweaking Skeleton Camps. Small improvements to stability on PS5 have also dropped with this patch alongside other changes associated with the Burning Blade and Flame Rises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get a look at all of the changes in today’s new Sea of Thieves update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Sea of Thieves Update 3.1.0.1 Patch Notes

Gameplay

Captain Briggsy’s note will once again appear on the ship’s mast when the Skull of Siren Song Voyage is ready to begin.

Players speaking to Umbra while wearing specific cosmetics intended to unlock Commendations will find that they can once again do so with the desired outcome.

Skeleton Camps

Multiple crew members entering a Skeleton Camp and attempting to complete a single Ritual at the same time will no longer be awarded additional Rituals. (Released previously as part of an interim hotfix.)

Players interfering with their network connection while completing Rituals will no longer gain additional Rituals. (Released previously as part of an interim hotfix.)

The Burning Blade

Crews pledging allegiance to Flameheart will no longer be able to form an Alliance with other crews while in control of the Burning Blade.

The treasure held within the Burning Blade will no longer be multiplied when the ship migrates across servers.

Players using Bone Callers on the deck of the Burning Blade will now find that skeleton allies are summoned to their aid as intended.

The Flame Rises

Crews pledged to the Burning Blade who hand in a stolen Orb of Secrets at The Reaper’s Hideout will now progress the Ritual Recovery Commendation.

Performance and Stability