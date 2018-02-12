New Sea of Thieves Trailer Talks Lore and NPC Factions

Sea of Thieves has already proved itself to be an innovative adventure game with a much deeper story than one might assume it does at first sight. Everybody loves a good pirate game, of course, but the lore runs deep in this game, and Design Director Mike Chapman took to YouTube this week to explain how things work within the world of the game, for anyone who needs a little more motivation to pre-order this wonderfully imaginative game.

Check it out below:

While Sea of Thieves won’t be setting sale until next month, there’s a lot to take in when it comes to the narrative, which is something that seems hard to come by in a multi-player title these days (we see you, Other Linear Story Campaigns). The game’s open world and shared overall storyline means that everything players do, whether alone or as a crew, effects what’s going to happen next — and the developers mean that, too, since planned updates will include new adventures and places to explore.

The games developers at Rare are keeping busy leading up to the game’s release by creating videos much like the one above, in order to get players ready for launch day. Along with weekly vlogs, the developers have been hosting podcasts and updating the game’s news section on its official site. So if you’re curious, and you’ve got time, you might want to dig in — because for those among us who really like lore, there’s room for expansion as wide as the ocean at this point.

A compelling narrative isn’t the only thing that makes Sea of Thieves worth signing up for. Players can navigate the high seas with custom-crafted avatars and form crews with others in order to take on the game’s various challenges. Of course, if you’re just heere to take down other ships and steal their gold, Sea of Thieves apparently has you covered on that front, allowing ship-to-ship battles with cannons, classic-looking guns, and on-deck swashbuckling.

Sea of Thieves will set sail on Xbox One (enhanced for Xbox One X) and PC on March 20th, 2018.