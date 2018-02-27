Sea of Thieves Xbox One S Bundle Revealed

This morning Microsoft revealed a brand new Xbox One bundle for anyone looking to jump in before the launch of Sea of Thieves. This new Xbox One S bundle will come with Sea of Thieves and everything you need to kick off this generation of gaming. Most importantly, in our opinion, is the 1TB hard drive. You’re going to need that space soon!

The new console bundle will launch on the same day that Sea of Thieves releases. You’ll be able to find both on March 20. The console bundle will go for $299.99 USD, and you can find it at most retailers as well as the Microsoft Store. If you swipe it from the Microsoft Store, you can get it for $50 off, and get a free game with it! You can find that link right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox Wire detailed everything you’ll be getting in your big fancy box. Check it out:

An Xbox One S with a 1TB hard drive, Xbox Wireless Controller, a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, support for 4K video streaming, High Dynamic Range and premium audio with Dolby Atmos. With over 1,300 great games including over 200 console exclusives – from the biggest blockbusters and most popular franchises to 400 titles across three generations of Xbox classics – there’s never been a better time to game on Xbox One.

A full-game download of Sea of Thieves, allowing you to dive into the game’s shared-world on release day exclusively on Xbox One. Form a crew and take to the open ocean on voyages to discover buried treasure, solve puzzling riddles, secure precious cargo and combat a wide array of challenges. In a world where every sail signals a ship crewed by real players with unique goals and motivations, you never know what lies over the horizon.

A 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, so you can experience the thrill of the high seas with the greatest community of gamers on Xbox Live, the fastest, most reliable gaming network.

A 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial so you can discover over 100 Xbox One games with unlimited across three generations of consoles. Xbox Game Pass members will also receive access to new games from Microsoft Studios like State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 on the same date as their global launch.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.