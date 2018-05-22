Sega Announces Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remasters For PS4

Yakuza madness is running wild on PlayStation 4. In Japan, at least.

Following the release of this year’s phenomenal Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and the forthcoming Yakuza Kiwami 2, Sega has decided that it needed to offer even more entries from the hit series for PlayStation 4. And that’s exactly what fans will be getting overseas.

A Japanese publication named Dengeki PlayStation has confirmed that remasters for Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 are in the works. The first announced title, Yakuza 3, will be arriving in Japan on August 9. Yakuza 4 will follow in fall 2018; and Yakuza 5 will release in spring 2019.

The magazine also notes other details about the ports. They’ll run in 1080p resolution. It’s also confirmed that they will feature a 60 frames per second speed, looking better than the original games. And at this point in time, Yakuza 3 is 90 percent complete. That means it’ll meet its August release date with no delays.

But now comes the big question — will we see these games in the United States? There’s a slight possibility even though Sega hasn’t said a word. But keep in mind that the publisher was on the fence for the longest time about bringing Yakuza Kiwami 2 to our shores. However it eventually confirmed that the game would be coming our way on August 28.

With E3 2018 coming up in just a few days, Sega will likely have some big announcements for fans. We already know it’s bringing its new Sonic the Hedgehog racing game to the event so there’s a good chance we could hear more about the Yakuza games at that point in time. Considering how well Yakuza 6 is selling for PS4, it certainly wouldn’t hurt for the publisher to give the other games some consideration. Besides, more gangster karaoke for all. Huzzah!

We’ll let you know what the publisher confirms from the big event. For now you’ve got a lot of Yakuza action to check out between part six and the original Yakuza Kiwami, which can be picked up for pretty cheap. It’s a good way to get started before tackling the rest of the saga.

Here’s our review of Yakuza 6 if you need reference.