Sega Dreamcast Exclusive Returning With New Remake Very Soon

A Sega Dreamcast exclusive from 1999 is returning with a new remake very soon. Those that were playing the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 — the year it released in North America — will remember that titles likes Soulcalibur, Sonic Adventure, Power Stone, Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes, Hydro Thunder, Ready 2 Rumble Boxing, NFL 2K, Tokyo Xtreme Racer, Blue Stinger, and more headlined the year. As a launch year for the console in the west — it debuted in 1998, but only in Japan — it unsurprisingly had a strong software lineup.

One of the highlights of this lineup not mentioned above is The House of Dead 2. Those that played this on the Sega Dreamcast in 1999 or the years after will be happy to know it is getting a remake on August 7, which will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, priced at $24.99. The remake is being handled by developer MegaPixel Studios and publisher Forever Entertainment, the same pair who released the recent remake of the first game, as well as the various Front Mission remakes.

The new remake of the classic rail shooter is said to have remastered music, a new co-op mode, multiple endings and branching levels, and gameplay that is faithful to the original game.

“In February 2000, a small city was suddenly overrun by hostile creatures,” reads an official story synopsis for those unfamiliar with the 90s game. “Two AMS agents, James Taylor and Gary Stewart, were sent to investigate. Upon arrival, they noticed that the situation resembled the Curien Mansion incident from 1998. Determined to uncover the source of the infestation, they began shooting their way through hordes of creatures.”

For those unfamiliar with the history behind this game, The House of the Dead 2 is a horror rail shooter that debuted in arcades in 1998, before making its console debut in 1999 via the Sega Dreamcast and the Sega Dreamcast only. Then in 2001 it came to PC, and then the Wii in 2008. Developed and published by Sega, it is the sequel to 1997’s The House of the Dead. Upon release, it garnered a 77 on GameRankings and sold appreciably.

