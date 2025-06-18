Sega Makes Classic Sonic the Hedgehog Games and More Totally Free Ahead of Delisting

Sega is responsible for many of the greatest video games of all-time. The publisher has a deep bunch of classics that go back decades, and span multiple platforms. Unfortunately, many of those classic games are being delisted from modern platforms. It started last year, when games on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and Steam were removed from multiple store fronts. Sega is planning to similarly delist many classic games on mobile, but the publisher has made several of these games free to download ahead of time. As noted by Android Authority, not only are these games now free, but in-app purchases have also been disabled. The following games are currently free on iOS and Android:

Crazy Taxi Classic

Golden Axe Classics

Shining Force Classics

Sonic CD Classic

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Streets of Rage Classic

Streets of Rage 2 Classic

Super Monkey Ball: Sakura Edition

Virtua Tennis Challenge

the original crazy taxi is one of 9 games you can download for free right now on ios and android

Since many of these games are no longer available to download anywhere else, this is a pretty big deal. Sega has not offered any indication when these games will be delisted from either the Google Play Store or the App Store. However, all of these games seem to be live as of this writing. Last year, Sega hinted that it could be planning to launch its own subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass. That has yet to be officially announced, but all of these delistings seem to be in preparation for something. If that truly is the plan, fans might not have a lot of options soon to play these games without a monthly charge.

Some of these games are certainly more enjoyable than others. For example, Crazy Taxi is an undeniable classic, and you should play it on any platform you can while it’s available. Sega is currently working on a new game in the series, but this is basically the last place you can find the original without tracking down an old copy on platforms like Dreamcast or GameCube. On the flip side, reception to Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode II was largely mixed upon the game’s release in 2012. That said, it could satisfy those hoping for a mobile game that plays like a classic 2D Sonic, without having to worry about things like microtransactions.

Upon loading these games, players will receive a notification stating that support will soon be discontinued. However, Sega notes that the games can still be played offline. At this point, it feels like there are very few mobile games that allow you to play for free without an internet connection, let alone without having to provide data or location services. If that type of game is what you’re looking for, you might want to act quickly before these Sega classics are gone for good!

