SEGA Drops Retro T-Shirt Line at Amazon

The iconic video game company SEGA has launched a new apparel collection on Amazon, featuring tons of classic games like Streets of Rage, Golden Axe, and ChuChu Rocket. The drop comes as a welcome surprise to retro video game fans, especially for those who remember sitting down with their Genesis back in the day. Designs include Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Altered Beast, Chu Chu Rocket, Alex Kidd, and more.

Another cool part of the drop is just how much variety the collection has. Each title gets shirts in multiple cuts, color options, and styles, ranging from $20 to $40. You can find the perfect tee that connects with your style and color choices. You can find the collection here on Amazon now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CRazy taxi sega t-shirt streets of rage sega long-sleeve t-shirt jet set radio sega t-shirt

This apparel drop comes after the news that SEGA would be delisting some of their games off of consoles and steam alike. On PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the only game getting removed is Sega Genesis Classics, a compilation that features over 50 games originally released for the system. However, Xbox and Steam are losing even more titles, including favorites like Crazy Taxi, NiGHTS Into Dreams, Sonic the Fighters, and many more. A full list of games can be found at Sega’s official website.

ChuChu rocket! sega long-sleeve t-shirt alex kidd sega long-sleeve t-shirt golden axe sega long-sleeve t-shirt

With the removal of these games from streaming platforms, fans were worried they would end up forgotten, unable to be played through legal means. While there’s still no news about why these games were removed, SEGA’s new Amazon apparel line is a good sign for the future. If the speculation proves correct, Sega might have restored versions or a new collection available in the not-too-distant future.

The delisting will take place on December 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT, so now that it’s on your radar, make sure to head in and take advantage of these games before they’re gone. While you’re at it, pick up one of these t-shirts too. Never too late to start spreading the Crazy Taxi message!



To stay up to date with the latest videogame news and collectibles, keep an eye on our Gear Page!