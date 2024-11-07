Sega Delisting Classic Sonic Games, Crazy Taxi, and More

Several classic Sega games will soon be delisted from platforms like Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. The delisting will take place on December 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT and will impact a different number of titles depending on the platform. On PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, the only game getting removed is Sega Genesis Classics, a compilation that features over 50 games originally released for the system. However, Xbox and Steam are losing significantly more titles, including favorites like Crazy Taxi, NiGHTS Into Dreams, Sonic the Fighters, and many more. A full list of games can be found at Sega’s official website.

At this time, there has been no explanation from Sega regarding these delistings. It’s possible the company is preparing some new compilation games or reissues, but until that actually happens, this will effectively make a lot of these games unplayable on modern platforms. Sega’s FAQ page about the delistings directs Switch users to the Sega Genesis app available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. It’s worth noting that several games in Sega Genesis Classics are currently unavailable in that app though, including Sonic 3D Blast and ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron. Hopefully this means we’re going to see a lot more Sega Genesis games added to the app in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out of all these removals, Crazy Taxi is the one that makes the least sense. At The Game Awards last year, Sega announced a push to resurrect several of the company’s dormant franchises, including Crazy Taxi. It would seem that having the original easily accessible on modern platforms would be a smart way to introduce newcomers to the series ahead of that new game. It’s possible the delisting is tied to some kind of new release (which is what just happened with Sonic Generations). A new release for the original Crazy Taxi would make sense given that the game has never been made available on Switch or PlayStation, but nothing has been announced as of this writing.

RELATED: Sonic the Hedgehog Is Teaming Up With the Justice League

Readers still have about a month to download these games before the mass delisting takes place, so at least Sega did provide a little bit of warning. It’s worth noting that all these games will at least remain playable, even if they aren’t available to newcomers. Basically, if you’ve been holding off on buying a bunch of old Sega games, this might be your last chance for a little while. On the plus side, Sega Genesis Classics did get a physical release on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox, so there will still be the option of tracking down a copy. The compilation’s physical release tends to be pretty cheap too, and can usually be found on the secondary market for around $30. Of course, that could change once the game has been delisted!

Do you plan on buying any Sega games before this delisting takes place? Why do you think Sega is pulling these games off digital stores? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!