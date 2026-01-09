Sega Game Just Removed From the Libraries of Some PS4 and PS5 Users

A Sega game has just been removed from the libraries of some PS4 and PS5 users who previously accessed the game, for free, via PlayStation Plus. Right now, we do not know why. That said, this is not the first time this has happened, and in the past, when this has happened it was typically the result of a glitch. We can’t confirm that this time is the result of a PSN glitch, but there is a good chance that is what is happening.

Whatever the case, right now, PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro users who previously accessed Sega’s Endless Dungeon through their PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscriptions may find it missing. This means even if you have it downloaded, you will not be able to play it. The Sega game was just added to the Sony subscription service this past summer, so it is unlikely it’s already being removed as most games are added under 12-month contracts or 24-month contracts. Further, if it was being removed, this would have almost certainly been communicated, as is standard with the subscription service.

Sega and Sony Are Silent

Right now, neither Sony nor Sega have commented on the situation, so it is unclear if a fix is being worked on. Both companies are just returning from their holiday breaks, though, so there is almost certainly a back up in all pipelines, so it could be a while before this is corrected. To this end, recently a PSN glitch awarded PS4 and PS5 users a free game, and it took months for Sony to address the situation.

2023 Twin-Stick Shooter Meets Tower Defense

For those unfamiliar with Endless Dungeon, it is a twin-stick shooter meets tower defense game that was released in 2023 by developer Amplittude Studios and publisher Sega as a successor to 2014’s Dungeon of the Endless. Upon release, it earned a 75 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store it has a 3.68 rating out of 5. Suffice to say, many probably won’t notice it has been removed suddenly from PS Plus Extra and Premium, let alone will miss it, but if you were enjoying the game through the subscription service, you won’t be able to until this is fixed.

