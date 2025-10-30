Two 1990s Sega Games Returning Next Year (One as a PS5 Exclusive)

Two 1990s Sega games are set to return next year, and one will be returning as a PlayStation exclusive game, meaning it will only be released on PS4 and PS5. The other nostalgic Sega game, though, is returning as a multi-platform release. In addition to PS4 and PS5, it will also be on Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Neither is going to be on PC or Nintendo Switch 2, though.

One of these two games, the older game of the pair, is Prize Fighters from Digital Pictures and Sega itself. This was a Sega CD exclusive released in 1993. The other game is also from Digital Pictures, though not Sega, and that is Slam City With Scottie Pippen, a 1994 release for Sega CD, Sega 32X, and MS-DOS.

Slam City with Scottie Pippen: Respect Edition

Slam City with Scottie Pippen is a historic game as the first FMV basketball game. In the game, players face off against various opponents, including Scottie Pippen, in one-on-one basketball. It’s a simple premise and a simple game, but also a unique game. Upon release, the game had a fairly mixed reception, which is why it was never tried again.

Right now, there is no word of any improvements or upgrades to the classic 1990s game, but it’s possible this will be shared at a later date, such as alongside a release date announcement, as right now, there are no specifics beyond sometime next year.

Prize Fighter: Heavyweight Edition

Prize Fighter is a boxing game, and just like Slam City with Scottie Pippen, it is an FMV game. Unlike Slam City with Scottie Pippen, it is all in black and white, though. In the game, you play “the kid,” who must defeat a series of boxers en route to a championship fight with the champion.

Just like with Slam City with Scottie Pippen, there’s no word of an exact release date within 2026, nor any details on upgrades and improvements. Also, like the basketball game, it received a mixed reception back in the day.

To say it’s a surprise to see these two games returning is an understatement. However, 90s Sega games are being continuously dug up for nostalgic re-releases, so perhaps it is not too surprising. To this end, a 1999 Sega game just got a remake last week.

