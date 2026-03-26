Sega Genesis Exclusive Game Is Coming to New Platforms Next Month

A game that is currently a Sega Genesis exclusive is coming to new platforms — Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — next month on April 16. The list of new platforms is a bit strange, as it includes both generations of Xbox consoles, but not both generations of Nintendo consoles. Meanwhile, it doesn’t include either generation of PlayStation console, which is perhaps the strangest thing of all about this, as the audience for this game is likely on PC, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox, in that order. Of course, it could come to PS4 or PS5 or both in the future, but right now, there is no word of it coming to PlayStation in any capacity.

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The Sega Genesis game in question is not a nostalgic release from the 1990s, but a game that was actually released in 2025. Yes, there was a Sega Genesis exclusive game released in 2025 called ZPF, a side-scrolling shoot ’em up via developer ZPF Team and publisher Mega Cat Studios.

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A Retro-Inspired Horizontal Shooter

Unfortunately, we don’t have much insight into the game’s quality as it is currently only available on the Sega Genesis, and thus, there are no user reviews for it. There is also an insufficient number of reviews for a Metacritic score. In fact, there isn’t a single critical review. This may change now that it is coming to more accessible platforms.

As for the game itself, it is a side-scrolling horizontal shooter inspired by classic games like the Thunderforce series, Elemental Master, and Lords of Thunder. In the game, you blast through a cosmic gauntlet of epic boss battles, chase high scores, and uncover hidden secrets through alien-themed worlds.

Right now, there is no word of a price for the game on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X. The game is a smaller release, though, so a humble price point under $30 is expected. On the Sega Genesis, it is $60, but this is obviously for a physical copy of the game, which costs more to make, especially when it is a Sega Genesis physical copy. Currently, there is no word of a physical release on any other platform.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.