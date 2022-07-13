Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sega has announced that the previously revealed Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 console is set to release in North America on the same date as Japan, October 27th. Additionally, and as suspected, the product will be branded as the Sega Genesis Mini 2 in North America. It was also revealed that the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will be exclusively available via Amazon in North America.

While a direct followup to the original Sega Genesis Mini, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is going beyond what the original miniature console provided with the addition of Sega CD games. In total, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 will have over 50 games on it, including a previously unreleased title for the console. That said, not all of the video games coming with the Sega Genesis Mini 2 have been revealed as of yet.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 blasts its way to North America on October 27th!



☑ SEGA Genesis Mini 2 boasts even more power!

☑ Over 50 classic games, previously unreleased on the Genesis Mini!

☑ AND includes SEGA CD titles!#SEGA #GenesisMini2 pic.twitter.com/IRZubeEy9i — SEGA (@SEGA) July 13, 2022

Notably, the list of titles on the Sega Genesis Mini 2 does not appear to be the same list as those announced for the Sega Mega Drive 2. Neither has revealed the full list of titles, however, so it is always possible there will be parity once the full list is announced. The announced video games set to be included with the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are as follows:

Sonic CD

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

The NinjaWarriors

After Burner II

OutRun

OutRunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

VectorMan 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros.

Alien Soldier

Rainbow Islands Extra

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

As noted above, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is set to launch on October 27th. Additionally, the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is exclusive to Amazon in North America and is available to pre-order now. It will include over 50 video games preloaded on it that were not on the first Sega Genesis Mini. The full package comes with the console itself, a six-button controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a USB power cable, and an AC adapter. The console's dimensions measure 120.8mm wide by 32.3mm tall by 116.5mm deep. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Sega in general right here.

