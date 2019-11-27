Get the Sega Genesis Mini for $45 Today Only

Reviews of Sega’s Genesis Mini console are pretty much universal in their praise. In our review we called it “a little box of joy”. Fans of the original console won’t be disappointed, especially when they can grab one here on Amazon for only $45 (44% off). If it sells out, you can also get the deal here at GameStop until the end of the day today, November 27th. Walmart and Best Buy have the console on sale for $49.99 (38% off) for Black Friday week, though they might price match the Amazon deal.

Odds are the price will return to the $49.99 deal on Amazon tomorrow, so jump on this extra discount while you can. While you’re at it, you might want to check out the TurboGrafix-16 Mini that’s slated to arrive in March. Pre-orders for that retro console are an Amazon exclusive. The complete lineup of 42 games on the Genesis Mini console are as follows:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

On a related note, big Black Friday deals on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch are live now. You can check out all of the deals right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.