Get the Sega Genesis Mini for $45 Today Only

Reviews of Sega’s Genesis Mini console are pretty much universal in their praise. In our review we called it “a little box of joy”. Fans of the original console won’t be disappointed, especially when they can grab one here on Amazon for only $45 (44% off). If it sells out, you can also get the deal here at GameStop until the end of the day today, November 27th. Walmart and Best Buy have the console on sale for $49.99 (38% off) for Black Friday week, though they might price match the Amazon deal.
Odds are the price will return to the $49.99 deal on Amazon tomorrow, so jump on this extra discount while you can. While you’re at it, you might want to check out the TurboGrafix-16 Mini that’s slated to arrive in March. Pre-orders for that retro console are an Amazon exclusive. The complete lineup of 42 games on the Genesis Mini console are as follows:
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Toe Jam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Earthworm Jim
- Castle of Illusion
- Shinobi III
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- World of Illusion
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Streets of Rage 2
- Landstalker
- Golden Axe
- Beyond Oasis
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Phantasy Star IV
- Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition
- Sonic Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Light Crusader
- Eternal Champions
- Darius
- Tetris
On a related note, big Black Friday deals on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch are live now. You can check out all of the deals right here.
