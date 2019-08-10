New Sega Genesis Mini Trailer Pushes Nostalgia Buttons

We are a little over a month away from the release of Sega’s Genesis Mini console in the US, and a new trailer has been released that shows off some of the 42 titles that you’ll be able to enjoy / re-enjoy starting on September 19th.

Needless to say, the nostalgia factor is high – but there’s going to be some new Genesis experiences as well. As you’ll see in the video, Sega makes a point of highlighting the bonus games Tetris and Darius, which were never officially released on the original console. You can check out the full lineup of games below, and if you like what you see you can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini via Walmart (free fast shipping) and Amazon (free fast shipping for Prime members) for $79.99.

Sega Genesis Mini Lineup:

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

On a related note pre-orders for the TurboGrafx-16 Mini are open on Amazon for $99.99 with a release set for March 20th.

The console will include nearly 50 games that cover the catalog of both the TurboGrafx-16 console and its PC Engine Japanese counterpart. Specifically, 24 American games and 26 Japanese games are included in their native language, and Konami notes that there is some overlap between the U.S. and Japanese games (Neutopia and Neutopia II for example). So, the number of unique games falls slightly short of 50, but this is still an interesting twist on the mini console formula that we’ve seen from Nintendo, Sega, and Sony. You can check out the full lineup of games below.

TurboGrafx-16 Games (English)

• Air Zonk

• Alien Crush

• Blazing Lazers

• Bomberman ’93

• Bonk’s Revenge

• Cadash

• Chew-Man-Fu

• Dungeon Explorer

• J.J. & Jeff

• Lords Of Thunder

• Military Madness (Nectaris)

• Moto Roader

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• New Adventure Island

• Ninjaspirit

• Parasol Stars

• Power Golf

• Psychosis

• R-Type

• Soldier Blade

• Space Harrier

• Victory Run

• Ys Book I&II

PC Engine Games (Japanese)

• Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

• Aldynes

• Appare! Gateball

• Bomberman ’94

• Bomberman Panic Bomber

• Chō Aniki

• Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

• Dungeon Explorer

• Fantasy Zone

• Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

• Gradius (Nemesis)

• Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō – (Nemesis II)

• Jaseiken Necromancer

• Nectaris (Military Madness)

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

• PC-Genjin (Bonk)

• Salamander

• Snatcher

• Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

• Super Darius

• Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

• Super Star Soldier

• The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

• Ys I・II

