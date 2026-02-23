Remake of 1996 Sega Saturn Exclusive Game Gets Unexpected Free Release

A remake of a 1996 Sega Saturn exclusive game has received an unexpected free release. In 1996, the Sega Saturn was at the heart of its cycle after being released in 1994 in Japan, and then being introduced in the United States and Europe in 1995. It was a short cycle for the console, which was discontinued in the West in 1998 and then in Japan in 2000. As a result, the short-lived console doesn’t have the most impressive library, but there are a few nostalgic gems from this era that you could only get on the Sega machine.

One of these games is no doubt Panzer Dragoon, as well as its two sequels, Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei and Panzer Dragoon Saga, a trilogy of releases that were exclusive to the Sega Saturn. As you may know, Panzer Dragoon Saga remains stranded on the Sega console. However, Panzer Dragoon got a remake in 2021. And then Panzer Dragoon II: Zwei was supposed to get a remake in 2021, except it was never released. And then it didn’t release in 2022, 2023, or 2024. Then, in 2025, it resurfaced with the word it was coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. There was no word of a release date, and that has not changed, but there is a new free demo for the game available on PC via Steam. It has not been confirmed, but this is presumably the same demo that was playable at Tokyo Game Show last year.

New Free Demo for Remade Sega Saturn Classic

The new free demo has been released by developers MegaPixel Studio and Storm Trident — with publisher Forever Entertainment — as part of the Steam Next Fest: February 2026 Edition collection. We now also have a price point for the game, which is $24.99. Lastly, there is also a new trailer, which can be seen above. This is only the game’s second trailer, and it specifically highlights the content of the demo.

Speaking of the contents of the demo, it lets players dive into the second stage of the game and try out two distinct Dragon evolution forms. The aforementioned duo of developers claims it provides the “perfect opportunity” to see the game’s updated visuals, refined gameplay, and get a taste of what the game is about.

As you may know, the original game earned an 88 on GameRankings back in the day, and was one of the better games of its year, especially for the Sega Saturn specifically. Suffice to say, while there isn’t mainstream anticipation for this demo, there is anticipation among fans of the nostalgic Sega series that it will be high quality.

